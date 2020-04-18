the playlist April DJ Cristof Salzac

35 years in electronic music : Cristof Salzac is the dean of the DJ’s bordeaux still in business. After you have mixed new wave and EBM as early as 1985, the house then that the movement could barely in France in the years 86-87 (and he was still unknown in Paris) and then to techno in the years 90-2000 at the blue Cat, the Space Opera, the 4, Without and even, in Paris, in the Palace or on Radio FG, he defends today’s experimental music and post-techno : this fringe of electronic music who is working on the sound research of the techno without necessarily trying to make them dance.

With his association, 6click culture, Cristof Salzac is notably illustrated by organizing evenings around these music to the Space 29, the Rock of Palmer or to the Food of art, last year. It can also be heard mixing on the Radio Station, Essence, listen to his show, “Stories in sound” on the student Radio station (88.1 FM), or, now, follow its playlists on sudouest.fr

HeAD – “PLay” [God Hates God]

In parallel to the project Sylphides, Laurence Lemoine and Patrick Masson also expressed their experiments with electronic and poetic through HeAD, where they are added to sometimes the services of their son. Artisans sound, photographers and videographers, the two belgian artists offer with “PLay” a preview of their future album, originally planned as a limited edition of the end of the month of April

under the banner of their label God Hates God.

Klara Lewis – “Ingrid” [Editions Mego]

It no longer Klara Lewis that my association 6click Culture has had the pleasure of setting on the Rock of Palmer in 2017 for a memorable live performance. With “Ingrid”, the Swedish artist signs his highly anticipated 3rd installment in the solo, which is a continuation of his collaboration acclaimed with Simon Fisher Turner. Offering a great 5-minute extract on Soundcloud, it will have to wait until may 1st to find the entire LP.

Anne-Sophie Le Creurer – “The Nil I” [Champion Version]

If the fans of pop lo-fi experimental know Anne-Sophie Le Creurer under the pseudonym of Saints, the followers of techno, pure and hard, them, appreciate it as the 4th T. It is here under his real name, this talented multi-disciplinary artist has edited “The Nothingness”, a composition of genius worthy of an Ennio Morricone at the top of his form and available in two exciting versions for the account of the uk label Champion Version.

<a href="http://store.championversion.com/album/le-n-ant" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Nil by Anne-Sophie Le Creurer</a>

African Ghost Valley – “Whole” [Jollies]

In just 5 years, the canadian duo / swiss African Ghost Valley has produced close to thirty discs and K7 audio where the sounds of darkness operate perpetually invisible forces such as magnetism, gravity or even electricity. AAM, their latest album, just released on the legendary new york label Jollies.

<a href="http://jollies.bandcamp.com/album/aam" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">AAM by African Ghost Valley</a>

Lucrecia Dalt – “Errors Of Skin Variant” [RVNG Intl.]

It is in the heart of his european tour, which finally view postponed due to the events of containment, that the colombian Lucrecia Dalt has decided to offer a few nuggets originally apart of the fabulous “Anticlines”, his last solo album to date. “Errors Of Skin Alternative”, re-applied and minimalist, sprinkled with a atmosphere of asia, makes it a dignified tribute to the original song.

<a href="http://lucreciadalt.bandcamp.com/album/anticlines-outtakes" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Anticlines Outtakes by Lucrecia Dalt</a>

Log 1000 – “Voc-ID 19” [Confiné.e]

Among the countless artistic projects born during the confinement, the all-new label Confined.e has the initiative to publish a compilation of daily and free of nearly a score of titles via its YouTube channel. Emotions of the moment translated into compositions, a total absence of post-production and mastering, the artists reinvent, each in their own manner, mode, DIY (do it yourself) to 1000 leagues of the traditional music market.

Philippe Simon – “Android-1” [Kalamine]

Philippe Simon is a true living legend. Painter, photographer, musician, acoustician, who was fond of science and philosophy, many Bordelais still remember his workshop, formerly located at 16 rue des Bahutiers, where onlookers stopped to admire Philip in the midst of creation. Fan of the 1st hour, the artist Zumaia has decided to re-edit the many albums of Philippe Simon via his netlabel Kalamine. The opportunity to (re)discover the musical work of a visionary.

<a href="http://philippesimon-kr.bandcamp.com/album/android" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ANDROID by Philippe Simon / Kalamine Records Subdivision</a>

Gilles Vignes – “n°6” [Trou De Souris]

Either under his true name or under his main aliases that are The Electric Garden or a Chomo, it is always fascinating to discover the universe of Gilles Vines at his concerts or by immersing themselves in the entire (lengthy) discography. For the account of the parisian label Mouse-Hole, the EP “Borders” was composed during the period of containment with a

guitar-spring, a stud frame, a bow and a few effects, reverb.

<a href="http://troudesouris.bandcamp.com/album/confins" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Confines by Gilles Vines</a>

Daniel Knox – “New Shoes / The Bookhouse Boys” [H.P. Johnson Presents]

Difficult exercise to replicate the legendary soundtrack of the series and the film Twin Peaks, composed by Angelo Badalamenti at the end of the 80’s. Experimenting at the discretion of the partitions in the place of the provide a simple copy / pasted, the north american artist Daniel Knox reinvents masterful and dark universe created by David Lynch and Mark Frost.

<a href="http://danielknox.bandcamp.com/album/half-heart-songs-from-twin-peaks" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Half Heart: Songs From Twin Peaks by Daniel Knox</a>

RG Rough / Makoto Wakabata – “Washed Up On The Shore” [Bam Balam]

Masterpiece of drone and guitar moving to places psychedelic literally cool, the collaboration between Makoto Wakabata, founder of the very cult japanese group Acid Mothers Temple and the multi-instrumentalist franco-british RG Rough, is a success story. Originally scheduled for the month of April, the release of the album is finally postponed to June in the face of current events. A suitable choice of the part of the label bordeaux Bam Balam, which will make this disc without as the B. O. is the ideal of our future summer nights. A must-have.