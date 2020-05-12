the playlist of Pitchfork this week

The staff of Pitchfork listen to a lot of new music. A lot. Each day, our writers, editors and contributors to go through a large number of new versions, will recommend and discover new favorites along the way. Every Monday, with our playlist Pitchfork Selects, we share what our writers are playing obsessively, and put forward some of the new tunes, the staff of Pitchfork. The reading list is a collection of songs: his only guiding principle is that these are the songs that you will send with pleasure to a friend.

The playlist Pitchfork Selects this week’s includes Drake, the wise-woman, Chris Crack, Jessie Ware, Ian Isiah, Little Simz, India, Jordan, etc, Listen below and follow our playlists on Apple Music and Spotify. (Pitchfork earns a commission on purchases made via affiliate links on our website.)

Selection Pitchfork: may 11, 2020

Natanael Cano: “Arriba”

Ian Isiah: “N. U. T. S”

Commodo: “Loan Shark”

Jessie Ware: “Save a kiss”

Little Simz: “you should call mom”

Miky Woodz / El Alfa – “No Te Mueras”

Drake: “Losses”

Wise-woman: “anyone can play guitar”

BERWYN: “GLORY”

Juan Wauters: “Muy Muy Chico”

Kate NV: “Marafon 15”

Maria Teriaeva: “Paris Texas”

Cass McCombs: “The wine of Lebanon”

Chris Crack: “Hoes in the Trader Joe’s”

India Jordan: “(I expect) only 4 U”

JPEGMAFIA: “BALD! REMIX ” [ft. Denzel Curry]

Elysia Crampton: “Grove” [ft. Embaci]

