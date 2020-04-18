The Playlist Special AI : the music without the human being ? (Media, Music)

A Playlist a little bit special. We have looked at the link that may exist between the IA and the music. This folder is not exhaustive but it gives some tracks.

In 1957, we had the first composition made by an AI Illiac. The composition, Illiac Suite, is clever for the time but still needs to be improved.

Let’s start with Musenet. Designed by OpenAI, a company dedicated to the research in the field of artificial intelligence. Musenet is based on artists and genres. Attention, the AI does not “contain” the music truly (but can we understand it ?), she knows just reproduce known patterns for a particular type of music or a particular type of artist. On the ground of the inspiration, hard to say more, especially as he would still have to define what it is ! All the details of the project are there.

Yes, the inspiration, the innate sense of the artist and his critical vision of the company, the IA is hard to reproduce. It is often said that the artist communicates according to mood, according to his past, to do according to all that built it. All of this is complicated to put in an AI and above all what is the point in it ? The magic of the art, it is the spontaneous emergence of a work, whether she like it or not the greatest number. However the AI is able to understand the formal rules of the creation of the music and therefore to imitate such or such artist.

So there are TravisBott, a creation modeled after the american rapper Travis Scott. It is quite stunning.

Precisely, on the side of inspiration, Spotify has developed, through its research division, an AI capable of writing and originality. According to them in any case. That’s what it gives. Not so bad. It must be said that Flow Machines (that is his name) leaves a lot of room to the artist, it is an AI made to be a wizard especially.

These are only three examples among others. There are as well the project Magenta Google, which offers a view wider than that of the music.

All of these projects must remain at the service of artists, to help them to go away. The abusive use of AI to produce hits would tend to equalize the music (towards the bottom) and perhaps the music in question would not be meeting the desired success, since there is one thing that is difficult to predict, it is the behavior of the public !