The plight of Amber Heard after his divorce with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard, in a relationship with Johnny Depp since 2012, had filed for divorce in may 2016, accusing him of domestic violence repeated, photos, and videos. A case which had divided the media and public opinion, and in which the young actress has been repeatedly attacked on elements of his personal life, such as his bisexuality.

In an editorial published in the Washington Post Tuesday, 18 December, the actress of 32 years is back on the ordeal she suffered after having denounced the behavior of Johnny Depp, recently shown Crimes of Grindelwald. The couple had finally come to an agreement, and Amber Heard has donated seven million dollars obtained at the children’s hospital of Los Angeles.

Of professional barriers

Referring to the period following the separation, it lists, in this text involved, the barriers and the violent language to which it has been confronted. “Two years ago, I became a public figure on the issue of domestic violence, and I felt the full force of the anger of our culture to respect women express themselves”, she says.

At the professional level, this speech and this divorce is highly publicized, have closed the doors : “friends and advisers have told me that I would never be as an actress, that I would be on a black list. I lost a role in a movie to which I was attached. I had just run a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company I was dropped. The questions are even asked to know if I would be able to maintain my role of Mera in the movies Justice League and Aquaman“.

Finally, this latter role has been insured, and the young woman is currently at the poster of this production already number 1 international. A contrast for the actress who has been somewhat shunned by Hollywood this past year, on a background of period #Metoo.

Targeted violence and institutional

It also reveals to have received death threats, forcing him to take radical measures in daily life : “I write this as a woman who had to change their phone number every week because I was getting death threats. For months, I rarely left my apartment, and I was pursued by drones and photographers on foot, on bike and in car, she says, I felt as if I was on trial before a court of public opinion”.

The story of his own journey takes place in a denunciation of a wider disregard of the society towards violence against women and the double standard that exists between men and women. “I had the rare privilege to see, in real time, how the institutions protect the men accused of abuse,” she says. A way to point the finger at the fact that Johnny Depp was not worried nor harassed, contrary to it, after their separation.

A message of hope

In this editorial, Amber Heard is also about the gender of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, but sees hope in the new strong involvement of women in politics : “last month, more women elected to Congress than ever before in our history have had a mandate to take seriously the issues relating to women. The rage and the determination of women to end the sexual violence is transformed into a political force.”

It concludes with these sentences : “I want to ensure that the women who speak of violence are getting more support. We elect representatives who know how much we care about these issues. We can work together to demand changes in the laws, rules and social standards, and to correct the imbalances that have shaped our lives”.