The poignant message of Emilia Clarke to the doctors that have saved my life

She is known for her smile : in the filming of the series Game Of Thrones, or on the red carpet, Emilia Clarke is always fun. However, behind this good mood, the actress of 32 years hides a sad secret. It has been close to death two times.

The rupture of an aneurysm of Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke has chosen to rely on these painful episodes in a long letter published in the New Yorker. She returns in a rupture of aneurysm occurred on February 11, 2011 : she is 24 years old. The filming of the the first season of GOT comes to an end. It is in the locker room of his gym when, suddenly, she is taking a violent migraine. The pain is so strong that she begins to vomit.

Immediately the feeling that your brain is affected, she goes into panic : the actress thinks that she is at risk the paralysis or a amnesia. While waiting to get to the hospital urgently, she recites dialogues Game Of Thrones to check if your brain works.

The arrival at the site, the verdict is : it is a “subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of deadly stroke”. One of every three patients died in the place. Operated emergency, Emilia Clarke leaves, but he keeps his scars : “My full name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke. But I was not able to remember to me. In its place, without words, neither the head nor the tail out of my mouth and I started to completely panic.”

With her memory problems and speechthe actress is desperate : “At the lowest, I wanted to finish it. I asked the team doctor to let me die. My work – my life’s dream has always been focused on language, communication. Without her, I was lost.”

On CBS’s Sunday Morning, Emilia Clarke has revealed photos of the time.

The association of Emilia Clarke

If Emilia Clarke re-learns to talk and regain his memory, doctors warn that they saw a the second aneurysm which needs to be monitored closely. A month after his admission, Emilia Clarke leaves the hospital and returns to the path of the studios to Game of Thrones. The return is difficult : it is exhausted on a daily basis, suffers and only in the interview and on the set thanks to the morphine. Season 2 is the worst to turn to : she just realizes that the character of Daenerys did.

While she is in New York for a game, spends another scanner of the brain to check the progress of her second aneurysm. Bad news : it has been inflated. You must go back to be operated on, but doctors gave him the promise of this intervention is far less dangerous than the first. However, the operation fails : Emilia Clarke wakes up screaming, his brain is bleeding. One is obliged to submit to a trephination. The recovery is even more painful than the first time and spent a month hospitalized.

But today Emilia Clarke confessed that he had “cured beyond all my hopes.” She has chosen to commit to all of those who have experienced the same thing that she. The actress has founded SameYouan association to help young people who, like herself, had undergone brain surgery or a STROKE.

The message of thanks to Emilia Clarke

The actress has participated in the writing of the book Dear NHS : 100 stories To Say Thank you. Emilia Clarke has written : “The memories that I will treasure most … are the ones that fill me with fear. In all these moments, during these three weeks, I was not, never, really alone.” The actress wanted to thank the nurse who has taken the initiative to give her a brain scan at the entrance to the emergency room, “she saved my life.” Emilia Clarke has also slipped a word to the attention of “surgeon that skill, quick thinking and determination have also prevented the worst of the cases, without ever saying how he was near death.”

A message of hope for all those who have had serious health problems !