the point about the pandemic in the world

New balance, new measures, highlighting: a focus on the latest developments of the pandemic Covid-19 in the world.

“Explosion” of cases in Florida

Florida is facing a “veritable explosion” of the disease among young people who, on behalf of the déconfinement operated from the beginning of June, have returned to the beaches and the nightlife, with the agreement of the governor of this southern State of the united States, Ron DeSantis.

The “Sunshine State” has recorded 9.585 new patients and 24 deaths in a single day, an unprecedented record since the start of the pandemic, according to statistics from the local health authorities.

India exceeds 500,000 cases

The second most populous country in the world (1.3 billion inhabitants) has just exceed the threshold of 500,000 cases of contamination and officially 15.685 dead.

Epidemiologists believe the outbreak has not yet reached its peak. While the country is in a phase of exit of the containment, the virus is circulating at an alarming rate in the cities is very densely populated.

New Delhi plans to reach 500,000 cases by the end of July and took possession of cars, hotels, and banquet halls to reduce congestion in hospitals.

Peak in the Czech Republic

In Europe, the Czech Republic recorded a daily peak of contamination with about 300 new cases in 48 hours, the largest increase since the beginning of April, due to the appearance of several foci particularly in a mine in the east of the country.

This country of 10.7 million inhabitants, now has more than 11,000 cases, including 349 deaths. The primary responsibility of the public health, Jarmila Razova, however, it is believed that the spread is kept “under control”, because “there are homes located”.

More than 495.000 dead in the world

The epidemic has claimed more than 495.000 dead in the world by almost 10 million confirmed cases, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources, Saturday at 19: 00 GMT.

The united states is the country most affected, with 125.255 death for 2.492.246 case. Follows Brazil with 55.961 dead to 1.274.974 case, the United Kingdom, with 43.514 dead (310.250 of the cases), Italy with 34.716 dead (240.136 case), and France with 29.778 dead (199.343 case).

The stars of a vaccine

Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Saturday came to the assistance of the president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen, to raise funds for the development of a vaccine anti-Covid-19.

International stars of music, film, sports or fashion has joined in line to fund research to find a vaccine, and then make it available to the poorest populations of the planet.

Closure of Bethlehem

The governor of Bethlehem has decided the temporary closure starting on Monday of the palestinian city to try to stop the increase of pollution.

This loop occurs after the cities of Nablus and Hebron. These two palestinian cities, as well as Bethlehem, recently recorded a significant increase of infection by the new coronavirus.