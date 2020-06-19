The police, the racism, the anti-racism racialiste : how to become one in america

This article can be found in the “Book of médiologues”, where you can find Régis Debray and his band each week.

Import-export of cultural traits, in the broad sense of the term, is in reality a round trip. This is like the… pizza : imported from Italy, fully reconditioned in the united States (with extra cheese) and he returned to Europe and the world, where young people prefer to the original. NB : the Italians are punished with the mafia and, in the opposite direction, with the spaghetti western (with extra tomato sauce).

The same process that affects both an idea, a belief, a literary form or artistic work, a work (remake), a mode, etc – These of return, which affect both the body and the soul and the spirit, are the key to soft power american : it operates in the form of a pandemic (infodémie, idéodémie…), in which healthy carriers tend to ignore what transmit : for example, fans of pop music, of the series or of management in the or.s. (not to mention the information and the bar), you do not know the catechism embeddedanother way intrusive, persuasive and effective as islam (no offense to Zemmour) : convert without even knowing it.

Philippe Guibert has highlighted the role of the image in these movements, but the sound, the word and the gesture are also in the assignment. The America us pollutes as much in the way of multi-media.

In one of the “tubes”, the most popular of all time, in all the world, John Lennon, the ideologue of the gang of four calls to be free of loyalty : no country, no religion, no Heaven… The devil lurks in the chorus : I hope someday you join us. Ask yourself who is this ” we “… well, the imagination of our children is colonized by the The fantasythe plunder and the denaturation of the great myths, europeans and from other continents : the european middle ages “corrected” by the Avengers and Super heroes equipped with technologies not yet invented… And when the police kneel for a mea culpa all in all, this “religiosity demonstrative” (Philippe Guibert), is not (or more) if abroad.

The “french theory” to the “new american left”



Even so, the “new american left” (NGA) : the ideas are parts of France (the French Theory as the Americans say), repackaged and returned to the French Theorists Of Thesome people prefer the copy to the original…

In this joint-venture, the franco-american the deconstruction “the ideals of the Enlightenment “, NGA added three ingredients of our small kitchen : 1) the radicalization of hyper-identity, 2) systematization (cultural studies, gender studies, etc) ; 3) the practice what the French Theory he had operated only nominally.

The French Theory there was, in effect, already been “deconstructed” (why not say destroyed ?) most of the ideals of the Enlightenment, starting with the ” why “, and even to truth, universalism, progress… suspicious hidden devices ” domination “.

On the side of the united states, the “american dream” has shown that it is only a dream, or a nightmare (the genocide of the nativethe bondage , the slavery, segregation…). The reality, she, has refuted the Crucibleand, then, the Salad bowl complementarity, harmony of ethnic groups), and, currently, is exposed crument the war of all against all. In good French : neither assimilation nor integration, confrontation.

In the ancient world (before J.-C.), there were Jews and Greeks, masters and slaves, men and women. In democracy in America, is a promise, there would be more Indians (almost, in effect, Italians, Africans, just Americans : e pluribus unum.

It was without counting with the albino, transgendered, buddhist, vegetarian, bipolar and with psoriasis and other ” minorities “, which do not already have in common a enemythe famous white male heterosexual, more than fifty years of age in good health. But already not feeling very well and return to the time the minority, vulnerable personsoon (another) ” protected group “.

The rush for identity



Without clear, on the contrary, the old fractures (ethnic, religious…), the identity pounces on everything that makes the difference : gender, age, sexual preferences or food, the state of health, physical characteristics or cultural… of The modern feared the arrival of “the man without quality” (the man nor-or), the post-modern exploit in the and-and.

As a result, the victims ‘ groups angry are more and more reduced, more minority, more and more are and proud to be so and until the individual that suffers : paradoxically, this communitarianism extreme leads to the destruction of the whole community ; this relieves any irreducible racial tensions. Another paradox : the segregation suffered (by the African-Americans in particular) is returns in the intended behavior in the model of discrimination, ” positive “.

The critique of the subject requires (French Theory), the fragmentation of the war spares not even the person : the war of all against all and all against all is added the war of each against yourself :” Who the hell am I if I am not I ? “(“who am I if not me ? “) asks Doug Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in the movie Total Recallstruggling with identity disorders. The Neurosis of america, now universal, falls under the diagnosis of “lacanian” : overestimation of the imaginary of the ego, is faced with his own insignificance real lack of support on the part of the symbolic, and aggravated by the resentment social.

Boomerang Effect



When he came to the united States, Freud was surprised by the enthusiastic reception he received : “do not know that we bring the plague ! “. Error Sigmund, this plague is coming to America in the Sixteenth century, with the founding of the Parents, of Scotland (and not Austria).

“ More than live in comfort, there are more chances to ask you questions about yourself “note to Nicholas Carr, médiologue american. In 2006, the magazine Times it was displayed on the cover of a mirror in which each the man of the year I could recognize…

If the NGA does go wrong, this is not because it is ” new “, or because it is on the left, but because she is american… And to underline the bankruptcy of universalism, particularism picky is imposed on the site of the universal in itself, as its name indicates : the university. Bankruptcy ? Not exactly : the condition of the victim becomes so enviable is universalized : even the executioners will eventually claim for herself, and also the “inventors” of what is politically correct, excluded in turn, because they are White and privileged. A good example of the boomerang effect.

But the victims may be vindictive : the rewriting of history, censure, denounce, expose, punish (the language), punish and punish again… Monitor and punishlooks like a famous French Theoristexcept that what he was criticizing has become the the order of the words.