The political gesture of Celine Dion

Everything is political, chanted the activists of May ‘ 68. Even sing lyrics apolitical on pop rhythms in the city the more liberal of Israel ? It is the opinion of activists propalestiniens canadians, who are calling on artists not to give performances in the jewish State.



The organization Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East is circulating a petition, supported Tuesday on Facebook by the former member of Québec solidaire, Amir Khadir, in order that Celine Dion cancels two concerts she has scheduled in Tel Aviv next August.

“Dear Celine, […] for decades, Israel commits serious human rights violations against Palestinians, reminiscent of Amir Khadir, in a publication that is akin to a roll of the shoe virtual. I join my voice to other Quebecois-es with a great love of peace to invite you to not to go to sing in Israel. Roger Waters, do not go there out of respect for justice, for peace and to protest against the illegal appropriation of the land of the Palestinians for the past 70 years. “

Do you require to Celine Dion as it relates to the tortuous complexity of the arab-israeli conflict ? Every artist has the right to produce wherever he wants to, for reasons that are his own.

Celine Dion has the right not to be interested in the Middle East. She has the right not to be politicised. It is also his prerogative the most strict not to get involved in geopolitics. It certainly has other concerns (she buries his mother on Thursday).

That said, the media coverage of this publication Facebook Amir Khadir place the famous singer in a delicate situation. If it maintains its performances, some accuse them of being insensitive to the injustice of everyday life for the Palestinians under the israeli occupation. If she cancels it, others will say that it meddles in what does not look.

It may not, in the circumstances, to plead ignorance or to disregard the reality of the israeli-palestinian. It is the rest that many artists prefer to do. For all kinds of reasons that are their own.

Celine Dion can take comfort in saying she is not the only one to be in front of such a dilemma. The scenario is not unusual. The same ethical choice is required of any artist of international reputation who is invited to perform in shows in Israel.

If for the ex-Pink Floyd Roger Waters, an activist propalestinien long time, the question of the boycott of cultural heritage of Israel is heard, for others, such as Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Lauryn Hill or Stevie Wonder, it does not seem to have been answered clearly.

All have scheduled performances in Israel before you give it up, after having been invited by the group pro-palestinian BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions). The organization, which advocates for a lasting peace between two entities, state recognized, and to end the occupation and colonization and israeli in the occupied Territories, inspired by the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.

Anyone interested in the israeli-palestinian conflict and has visited Israel (I’m one of them) can’t deny in good faith that the situation of the Palestinians, dispossessed of their lands in defiance of quantity of UN resolutions and international law, recalls in many respects that of South Africans under the yoke of the political leaders afrikaners. In particular, in the context of a return to the authority of the government of nationalist party of Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 1985, a group of musicians, under the leadership of Stevie Van Zandt — guitarist of the E Street Band Bruce Springsteen —, has recorded the song Sun City in order to discourage the artists occur in South Africa during the period of the apartheid regime. Miles Davis, Bob Dylan, Lou Reed, Peter Gabriel, U2, the members of the Rolling Stones, and many others have participated in the recording. Their voices have been heard, and few artists have dared subsequently to ” play Sun City “.

Celine Dion has also proven to be sensitive to the plight of the victims of apartheid. She even named one of his sons in honour of Nelson Mandela, whom she met on the sidelines of a concert in Johannesburg in 2008. His son, whose paternal grandparents (the parents of René Angélil) was a syrian immigrant to Damascus, and a daughter of immigrant syro-lebanese.

To each his sensibilities. Of popular artists, among them Madonna, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, have preferred to maintain their performances in Israel, despite the pressures of the activists propalestiniens. The band Radiohead has also refused to cancel a concert in Tel Aviv in 2017.

The filmmaker of the left, Ken Loach, who supports the boycott of cultural heritage of Israel, had stated that the English group had to decide whether it was aligning himself ” on the side of the oppressors or of the oppressed “. What the singer Thom Yorke had replied, referring to Benjamin Netanyahu and his ally Donald Trump, that occur in a country that did not approve the policies of its leaders.

This was not, from my point of view of a fan, the most glorious in the career of Thom. To his credit, if the israeli colonization of the occupied Territories continues under the watchful eye of complacent of the United States (and the indifference of the international community), it is true that it is not only in Israel that one can deplore the ill-treatment of minority populations. There was, indeed, not have to look far to see…

Everything is political, chanted the activists of May ‘ 68. They were not wrong. When Celine Dion is associated with a collection of clothes not genrés of the brand, Nununu, designed and made in Israel, it was a political gesture. When she said the death of Nelson Mandela that ” his courage and determination have helped to change the destiny of his people and served as an example to the rest of the world “, she has also made a political gesture.

By next August, no matter what she chooses, that it could be positioned a way or another, in favor of one side or the other — even in spite of it, or even unwillingly, it will do another.