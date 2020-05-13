The politicians americans want to be inspired by the concerts virtual in Fortnite

Women and men political are they going to land in Fortnite ? The idea has in any case made its way into the head of a director of us campaign, Lis Smith.

In an interview with Politicothis democrat believes that the very recent concert virtual of Travis Scott on the popular video game Fortnite, which was attended by more than 12 million viewers, is a very interesting tool to communicate with his electorate.

Lis Smith was already expressed in the New York Times about the changes of paradigm in the presidential campaign opponent Joe Biden to Donald Trump, due to the containment unpublished. The democratic candidate is, in effect, locked up in his basement, from which he sent regular messages to his electoral base.

“I think the way we campaign traditionally is really outdated, really inefficient, really expensive and really exhausting. […] Each day, you spend millions of dollars to a handful of events and they are really exhausting for the candidates. It is exhausting for anyone and even more for a candidate of 77 years.”