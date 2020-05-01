the polka dot dress of Zendaya

Autumn is here, and Zendaya, the star of the series Euphoria, did not resist the call of the long sleeves and high boots.
Invited to an event Lancôme (brand of which she is a spokesmodel) in New York, the american actress arrived wearing pieces from her new collection designed in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. The program includes: a black dress with white polka dots, fluid, and open on the leg, associated with leather boots and a pair of hoop earrings for a bohemian-style, romantic and vintage to perfection.
A look at 104 euros new, or 42 euros second-hand
The complete outfit of Zendaya costs about 560€, but it is possible to reproduce it with parts from major brands for 104 euro (left column), or parts of second-hand for € 42 (right column).
For the dress, you can opt for this new model home Marisota (54 euros), or this version second-hand on Vinted (22 euros), still new with the tag, which is from Stradivarius. For boots, there are two options available to you: the pair, brand new, in faux leather in New Look (43.99 euros), or the pair of second-hand Pimkie (15€), in very good condition on Vinted. And finally, for the earrings, you can choose between the creoles Forever 21and the hoop earrings vintage Live To Express.