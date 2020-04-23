The pollution, the aggravation factor of the Covid-19 ?

President of Earth Day Netwok, american organization organizing this Earth Day, Kathleen Rogers sets the tone : “climate change is the most important challenge for the future of humanity and the systems by which our planet is habitable. It is essential that 2020 is the year of a decisive change, which reinforces the positive actions underway for a more extensive and resolved in the world. “

On a polluted ground, the explorer hawaiian Alison Teal, who has surfed on the river Thames in London between the plastic waste, does not play Indiana Jones in the female, confined as it is to Hawaii. Not more than the Swedish Greta Thunberg defying the great of this world for our future, and currently resting in her home, to ” likely to be a carrier of the novel coronavirus “.

Everywhere, the pollution is denounced

The hour is serious. Everywhere, the pollution is denounced. Including from industrial sources and automobile, such as that related to application of farming that would be likely to worsen the pandemic Covid-19. Associations call for the frame to limit the spread, while in Atmo, the body responsible for the monitoring of the air pollution alert on particulate matter from ammonia and oxides of nitrogen. Not counting the pollution episodes in spring.

Director of the national Institute of health and medical research (Inserm), Isabella Annesi-Maesano clearly indicates that ” the elements of the first homes Covid-19 were polluted areas of China, Iran and Italy. “According to this specialist,” once the sick people, the pollution further aggravates their condition and makes them vulnerable to infections such as the SARS-Cov-2 (…/…) and the number of pathologies on the environment are treated with drug type anti-inflammatory drugs and cortisone, which can worsen the infection Covid-19. “Also this specialist she co-signed a forum for researchers and associations have been calling” the prefects to take urgent action to limit drastically the emissions related to land application (agricultural restriction, burial technique of the fertilizer) in order to make every effort to limit the spread of the virus. “(To read on the website of the association Strasbourg Breathe).

Vulnerability increased

“If there is no causal link has yet been demonstrated between particle pollution and the spread of the virus, “according to the Italian specialists of aerosols, researchers from Harvard suggest that” a long-term exposure increases the vulnerability of face-to-severe forms of Covid-19 ” (Numerama of 21 April). As for the German researcher Yaron Ogen he does not hesitate to say that the nitrogen dioxide is “one of the pollutants most toxic” (emissions are mainly produced by diesel vehicles, or combustion-based fossil fuels in thermal power plants – Source Pixabay).

Strong reduction of CO2 emissions

In this Day of the Earth, it is necessary to think of the health of the world, but maybe, despite everything, know that the containment has resulted in a substantial reduction of the pollution in a rural area or in the city. The example of Paris, where according to the measurements from Airparif, the decrease of the nitrogen dioxide ” may reach up to 50 %. Never seen that before in 40 years of measurement.” The emissions of CO2, responsible for climate change ” down 30 % “. With this observation : “With traffic conditions to normal, the levels would have been more consequential and more problematic due to the role aggravating played by the epidemic of Covid-19. “

