The portfolio of Stranger Things 4 is a tough competition for Millie Bobby Brown

The bad news of the delay Stranger Things 4 it is, in its turn, the opportunity for the series to be able to Polish all the details of the new season is highly anticipated. The fiction of Netflix, which caused it to jump to the fame of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and company, was forced to delay a first scheduled for early 2021, and it is not yet known when she will return to filming at the normal . It was interrupted because of the Covid-19, better known under the name of coronavirus, and is in suspense until the end of the pandemic.

This news contains spoilers of all three seasons of Stranger Things, as well as for the running of the fourth.

Stranger Things 4 I had found one of its registrars in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, which will be used to house the Union of soviet socialist republics, now defunct. There would be Jim Hopper (David Harbour), a prisoner of the soviets after Upside Down.

One of the solutions which would spread to take over the production of the series for the delay of the series would be the setting-up of the season four years later than the previous one, in the early 90’s. So you justifieriez that the protagonists have grown up, it is necessary to remember that you are going to spend two years between the filming of both seasons.

A new rumor points, however, the inclusion of a character that would be in direct competition with Eleven, which embodies Millie Bobby Brown. Dr. Brenner has not only experienced Once, but it has also done it before with other children, who seemed to have special abilities. One of these children would be Nine, a girl named Jamie that he would have shared step by the laboratory of Hawkins with the own Eleven, and who appears in the comic books of the expanded universe of Stranger Things.

This would not be the first time in the series he appears to be a “sister” of Eleven, because in the second season, she shared several episodes with Kali Prasad, who received the name of Eight. Nine could be the help You need to regain his powers, which seems to be lost at the end of the third season.