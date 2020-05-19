The power of love according to Celine Dion

On February 12, 1994, Céline Dion, for the first time in his career, No. 1 in the United States with ” The Power of Love “.

The song is an ointment well-honeyed, a slow incendiary straight out of the 80s, the original of which is the work of miss Jennifer Rush. This N°1 is the first of a long series, installs permanently our of québec in the very closed circle of the stars planetary. Celine Dion is said to have had the chills and goosebumps when she heard the first time on the radio the original version of Jennifer Rush.

Small detail which has its importance, in England “The power of love” with more than a million copies, gone in a few days is the most strong sales of 45-rpm records of the year 85, a record for a female artist, a record that will be beaten a few years later by Whitney Houston’s ” I will always loves you “. This huge success could not escape Laura Branigan, that is for the 80’s a kind of queen of reversals.

Jennifer Rush, the daughter of an opera singer is an american immigrant to Germany, where she signed her first contract as an artist. His song “The Power of love” is dedicated to her fiance Steven with whom she will be spinning the perfect love for long years it is also its one and only No. 1.

“The power of love” is the title of the most popular in 1984. There is “The power of love” of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, one of Huey Lewis and the News and, of course, Jennifer Rush. It should be noted that the 3 have been N°1 in Great Britain self-rate United States.