the powerful political message of Beyoncé

Beyoncé has expressed its concern to the african-american community, particularly affected by the coronavirus.

Voices of celebrities from around the world have paid tribute to those who are in the front line of the sars coronavirus. For more than 8 hours in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Elton John, Christine and the Queens, Jennifer Lopez or Angela sang confined to their homes for the benefit concert “Together At Home”, organized by Lady Gaga. Other artists have sent messages to expressed their gratitude to those who have been mobilized during the global pandemic. This is the case of Beyoncé, who delivered a poignant message, lamenting the excess mortality in the african-american community, particularly affected by the coronavirus.

Beyoncé shares a message to all essential workers. #TogetherAtHomepic.twitter.com/j6lnBrLRHB — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) April 19, 2020

“The virus is killing black people”

“African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to work from home. As a whole, the african-american community has been severely affected by the crisis (…) The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States”, regretted the singer facing the camera in a garden, a sailor’s cap on the head.

The interpreter of “Crazy in love” was then quoted a “balance sheet” executed in his hometown of Houston, Texas, which shows that 57% of the patients for the coronavirus died in the city are African-american. This excess mortality in this community can be found in several places in the United States, as in Chicago, where African Americans represent 72% of the dead of COVID-19, while they represent less than one-third of the population, or even in Louisiana, where 33% of residents are black, while they represent 70% of the dead of the virus.

At the beginning of his message, Beyoncé was keen to thank those employees of “the food industry, delivery drivers, factors, and the cleaning staff who work to remain at home. We thank you for your unselfish commitment”, she said, encouraging those who listen to “pray” for those that she describes as “heroes”.