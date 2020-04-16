The Premier League completed its regular season

The coronavirus is still affected the world of sport and now the Premier League soccer mexican decided to conclude the phase of regular season 2019-20020.

The 30 presidents of the circuit voted and the majority accepted this decision because there is still no date for the resumption of activities-

The Premier League has the intention to dispute the final phase of the campaign to make known to the champion of the series A and Series B, but there are outstanding indications of the Health Authorities of the Government or of the Federal government.

Prior to the downturn caused by the coronavirus, the Series had played 25 of 30 days and the leader is the Sports Tepa. While in the B-Series went 23 of 30 date, and the Miners of Zacatecas and Aguacateros of Uruapan marching in the top of the table.