The premiums of the workers extends in the Rona and Or-Dépôt | COVID-19 | The Tribune

Thewe must Canada has confirmed the information on Monday, to the great satisfaction of the main trade union in the sector, the Workers of the united food and commerce, affiliated to the FTQ.

This premium of $ 2 per hour is expected to end on 30 June.

The concern of the employees are working in the Rona stores, Reno-Depot, Lowe’s, customer contact centers, as well as in the institutions of the supply chain Lowe’s, said the giant to the hardware and the renewal.

Lowe took the opportunity to remember that “hundreds of jobs” were always available in their institutions, both at work part-time to full-time.