the preparation “weird” of Robert Pattinson during the containment

Blocked and confined in England in an apartment that he has rented the Warner, Robert Pattinson has confessed to GQ as the preparation for his role of Batman the was a lot. While the filming has been halted after the team has filmed 25 % of the film because of the magnitude of the epidemic of Covid-19the actor is now cut off from his partners Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred) and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), and finds himself face to face with himself and his black suit.

Matt Reeves, the director, has promised a different film, very dark, which would probe the soul of this lonely hero. If the scenario details are still unknown, Warner has plans to release the film in October 2021. Fingers crossed.

“I have totally lost the notion of time”, began to explain the actor to HQ. Robert Pattinson seems to be completely thrown off by the confinement, in an apartment that is not hers, and under the influence of a specific regime for Batman. He only has three T-shirts : the rest of its business is in Los Angeles.

The actor also reveals that he spends his life in his kitchen to prepare meals strange. From pasta to reheat in the microwave (which the revolt) in his kitchen, which has failed to burn, its bowls of oatmeal, it is far from being able to participate in Top Chef :

“I am essentially meals for Batman. Thank You, Lord. I don’t know what I would do other otherwise. But I can survive. I’m having oatmeal with protein powder for the vanilla flavour to put in it. And I simply have to mix, it is super easy. I eat a lot of canned goods. I am literally the Tabasco on my tuna and I eat it.”

If it recognizes that it is “a little weird”the actor said that he likes to eat as well as “a wild animal”. For those who worry the allure of the actor, don’t worry : he threaded a dozen coffees and took a photo of himself for the cover of the magazine. With dishevelled hair and a small beard of three days, the actor has not turned into a hermit creepy.