The prequel of Sherlock Holmes will also play on next-gen

The next adventures of Sherlock Holmes is out. We will live the youth of the investigator by the end of 2021 on PC, consoles and next-gen.

The clues piled up and the tracks crossed. The suspense is now the end : just like the movie Sherlock Holmes 3 with Robert Downey Jr., the last production studios Frogwares is scheduled for the end of 2021. A year resolutely placed under the sign of the investigation.

The first steps of Sherlock Holmes

These are our brothers home Gamespot who have recently unveiled this exclusive information as well as the first trailer for the game. His name : Sherlock Holmes – Chapter one. We will find the young hero of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to return to his hometown to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of his mother. Aged only 21 years, he will team up with a certain Jonathan to succeed in his quest. They will need to use charisma, costumes, and a certain degree of violence to update a real conspiracy.

Frogwares promises of a narration in a world entirely open. A scenery of the mediterranean island that will surely with the disturbing town of Oakmont, field of play of the last game date of the studio : The Sinking City. Without becoming a reference, the title has delighted the fans by its atmosphere fantastico-navy worthy of the best works of Lovecraft. In this prequel of Sherlock Holmes, the city will be smaller but more dense, allowing many interactions available with NPC (non-player characters) in the game.

The game was announced on PC, PS4, Xbox One, but also on the next-gen consoles. Appointment end 2021 for your first meeting with Moriarty.