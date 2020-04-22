The prequel to “Hunger Games” is confirmed by Lionsgate

The author of the “Hunger Games”, Suzanne Collins — Chris DELMAS / VISUAL Press Agency



Fans of Katniss Everdeen can rejoice : they will be able to find the universe of Hunger Games in a new film adapted from the novel of coming of Suzanne Collins, which happen before the events of the saga cult ! The author has indeed announced by press release that it had teamed up with Lionsgate, producers of the original saga, for this

prequel.

“Lionsgate has always been to Hunger Gamesand I am happy to find them for this new book, ” can it be read as the relays

Entertainment Weekly.

Same team

And that the fans be reassured : the implementation will be ensured by Francis Lawrence, who was already in charge of Hunger Games : the kindling part 1 and part 2, as well as Hunger Games : Mockingjay. In the scenario, we will find Michael Arndt, already behind Mockingjayand Suzanne Collins herself, who will also serve as executive producer on the feature film.

The movie and the book will be centered on the character of Coriolanus Snow, then 18 years old, before he becomes the villain of the series, President Snow. It therefore goes without saying that there is little chance of finding the cast that has done so much for the saga, be it Jennifer Lawrence or

Liam Hemsworth.