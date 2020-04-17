The presence of the Mandalorian StormTroopers is not an error

Some Star Wars fans wonder why StormTroopers appears in The Mandalorian. This response is resolved easily enough.

Each new installment of the franchise Star Wars will face at least a minimum of criticism of a certain group of fans. The last of this trend implies the success of Disney +, The Mandalorian, which is available in the United States since November and it has begun to be aired in Spain a few weeks ago. The Mandalorian is now facing a sector of fans who believe that the set is incompatible with the continuity of Star Wars and for some reason, terribly stupid.

It started with an article on Reddit, where an editor solitaire has asked these two questions: for who is working Moff Gideon and why was there an army of StormTroopers five years after the fall of the galactic empire? According to the destiny, the publication has inspired the media to write articles that asked the same question and to assert that this is somehow an error of continuity. Of course, this is not the case, because there is plenty of evidence to justify its meaning in the chronology of The Mandalorian.

On the one hand, the fans do have access to the database of the website of Star Wars to find a Stormtrooper remaining dedicated to the insertion. The site explains that after the fall of the Empire following the events of the The return of the JediSome StormTroopers survivors have formed armies of mercenaries, irregular, used by “gangsters” who were once part of the imperial regime. This certainly has meaning in the context of The Mandalorian, which takes place on worlds far away just out of reach of the Republic.

There is a historical precedent in the real world for such mercenary armies, with soldiers of fortune, employed for centuries by warlords, monarchs and popes. The Large Company, a group of German mercenaries, which had flourished in Italy in the middle of the Fourteenth century, would have between 10 000 and 12 000 men in its ranks.

It is logical that in the face of unemployment suddenly after the battle of Endor, many of the stormtroopers would go along with their armor and their blasters to live and slip into the power vacuum left by the overthrow of the Empire.

Although the question of how Moff Gideon can afford a small army of stormtroopers is good, it is also fairly easily resolved. Given that the StormTroopers come out of the end lost to a galactic civil war, they are probably not exactly mercenaries of the first order. Throughout the franchise, the stormtroopers have shown a target that is indescribably bad (The Mandalorian was even teased at the end of the season, in a scene where the two scouts are in desperate need to pull on an object), This is another reason for which your services may be purchased at a reasonable price. On the other hand, the formidable Troppers blacks in the entourage of Gideon, given their effectiveness and fire power, require certainly a higher price. So, how Gideon can pay its services may remain a mystery for now. There is still much to learn about her character and season 2 could very well reveal the source of its wealth and its power.

Movies, television series, novels and comic books of Star Wars have usually made mistakes of continuity, and there will always be fans to report apparent discrepancies. However, the representation of the Mandalorian army of Stormtroopers the remaining do not. Their inclusion could even lay the groundwork for the formation of the First Order. The next season, we’ll see if the series provides more information on these remains imperial. But then again, you should maybe not count on it. Since A New Hope, the soldiers of the storm have a main function: the fodder to the canon.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow. Season 1 is now airing on Disney +. Season 2 is expected to arrive in October.

