The president of the Lazio accused Juventus of having advantages for the quarantine: “I Saw some wonderful images of Christian training on a football field”

These days, the great debate in Europe is how and when to resume activity. While the UEFA press to return in may, some institutions start to analyze advantages and disadvantages, including, hwoe unto leaders who have asked to have time to perform a sort of pre-seasonbecause footballers need to prepare for the return of the best form and avoid injuries.
In this framework, there are players who have performed routines sent by the physical trainers of their teams, in the confined spaces of their homes, but there are others who live in mansions and have up to gyms own. That is why the president of the Lazio has appeared angry.
Arturo Diaconale, spoke with Radiosei, and explained that it is unfair that some stars have had special permission to fly into their countries, in the midst of the pandemic in order to pass the quarantine in their mansions: “Our players stayed home, but instead I saw some wonderful images of Christian training on a football field”.
The president of the Lazio referred to the images disseminated by Daily News of Portugal, that he tracked down CR7 in the stadium of Madeirain Choupana, along with a small group of people. The publication speculates that Christian will return to Turin next week to comply with the mandatory quarantine in that country until finally a Juventus return to the training.
“There are those who are trained to quietly overseas, we were not able to. Those who remained in Italy have not had that advantage in the quarantine,” remarked the leader.
Is that Lazio is fighting for the Scudetto in the framework of a Series during the last seven championships came under the exclusive domain of the Juventus., On this occasion, the cast of Turin is the leader of the table, with 63 points, one more than Lazio, when there still remain 12 days ahead.
What is certain is that Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to Madeira, Portugal, where it passes quarantine with his children, his mother and brothers. There is a huge mansion with a gym, football pitch and swimming pool, where you can exercise without any problems. A similar decision took Neymar, star Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and several of their partner, as Edinson Cavani.
Diaconale has always been controversial in their statements. At the end of march had been firmly opposed to the project to suspend the league and had been reported to Juventus for a lunge: “They want to win the Scudetto, ex officio, to pursue directly to the Champions league”. His comments had done to anger other leaders that they were asking for the cancellation of the competition to care for the health of their players.
“This interest has the same legitimacy as those who wish to cancel the current championship or win the title of ex officio and to be able to devote only to the Champions league or avoid a decrease ruinous,” he insisted.
It is worth to remark that in Italy the activity is suspended since mid-march due to the isolation decreed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the european nation has already infected more than 156 thousand people, of whom about 20 thousand have died and more than 34 thousand have been recovered.