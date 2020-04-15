The president of the united States, Donald Trump, added to Dana White and Vince McMahon to the working group economic

The president of the united States Donald Trump has added to Dana White and Vince McMahon your team of advisors to help restore the economy in the country.

Whitethe president of UFCand McMahon, president and CEO of the WWEare part of a long group of sports leagues who will be a team of advisors to the president Trump while looking to help the United States rise from the ashes after the pandemic coronavirus has destroyed the world economy.

Andy Slater it was the first to reveal the news of White and others, while the president of UFC confirmed the information Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, Dana White, and Vince McMahon they are part of a long group, that will help to restore the economy, the president said Trump.

It is No secret that White and Trump are good friends and nearby two decades ago. The fans maybe will be surprised but considering the friendship between the two is not a surprise. Whiteand the other man on the list, you have proven that you are capable of running sports leagues billions of dollars. So to see White part of that team of advisors, it is not a surprise.

White has worked for weeks UFC to return to their operations at a global level. While, McMahon and WWE continue to carry out their events in Floridawhere WWE it is considered a industry essential. If all goes well, both UFC as WWE return to normal like the rest of the economy of the country.