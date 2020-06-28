“The President “, ” The trials and tribulations of the culinary Phil “, ” Perry Mason “

♥️♥️ ” The President “

Series chilean Pablo Larraín (2020). Available on Amazon Prime

With Andrés Parra, Paulina Gaittono, Karla Souza. Eight episodes of 60 minutes.

For years, the practices of the mafia of the football business are the subject of investigations crunchy on the press, without inspire the film and television. Started by Pablo Larraín, director of chile, who was fond of biopics – the “Neruda” and “Jackie” -, The “President” of the repair of this fault. Great project with a cast of latina first-order-star colombian Andres Parra in the lead role, the Mexican Paulina Gaitan, see in ” Narcos “, the series traces the whereabouts of Sergio Jadue, mini-Rastignac is precipitated almost by accident, at the head of the Federation of chilean Football at the beginning of 2010.

Her naivete, mixed with an irritant of the gula, which precipitated the collapse of a system of bribes, taking advantage of its counterparts in south america, and, of course, himself. The indebtedness of Martin Scorsese, the grammar, well-used fresh criminal (voice-overs, images, rain, anecdotes and considerations cynical), “The President” drops by the menu, the thousand and one things from men business doubled while painting a portrait of an impostor opaque, that shook the dust by your psyche, strange springs of a type experienced. Zeal but passive, exploited by the justice system as by their peers and brown, this fun monster arises both in gogo-toxic and conformist frightening.

Taking from one end to the other of the head of a institution settled without their knowledge in the automatic-mode – bright idea of reinforcing the powerlessness of the character, his story is told by an old mentor of bsc entourloupes -, Jadue embodies the figure of a petit-bourgeois without affect nor a latent defect, an empty shell whose ambition devastating powers of an ideal strait of comfort and respectability. G. L.

♥️♥️ “The trials and tribulations of the culinary Phil” (Season 3)

Phil Rosenthal (Netflix)

Documentary series american Philip Rosenthal (2020). Available on Netflix

With Philip Rosenthal. Five episodes of 45 minutes.

“A happy man, and the hungry winds of the world “, sings the credits of these “trials and Tribulations-culinary” in which Phil Rosenthal, author of television and stand-up comedian in new york, keeps his promise by swallowing miles of the food, before you post praised her in front of the camera, the eye round and heart-shaped at the mouth. Past the fear of having a cooking blog more (Netflix makes thirteen to the dozen), it adheres easily to the conventions of this mixture in an effective manner, “I’m going to go to sleep on you” (more pantouflard) and the page “Where to eat” of the ” Guide du routard “.

Phil has thought of everything : it is both of your destinations (Montreal and London with Seoul or Marrakech) for their selections and taste. Each episode alternates between sweet and savory, the light and fatty, cheap, and with a michelin star, classic comfort food (the couscous in Morocco…), and is inconsistent (which we’ll let you discover), with a frenzy rare, so precious.

Finally, a program of cooking without fat of digressions, endless, slow-moving pretentious and lyricism pot-bellied : three-quarters of an hour, the greedy traveler short of a seedy bar to another, it slips in a good word (often funny) between two lampées, the size of the end of the fat with a mix of diners subtly informed (talking about the food and the city visited), smiles of joy, and put on other fooding.

Only if you take the time to film their plates, whose development is out-of-field. But Phil stands in the point of view of the eater, and quickly performed, and its mission : to excite the taste buds and desires also. On the edge of the déconfinement and summer vacation, this is a series that devours. G. L.

♥️ ” Perry Mason “

Matthew Rhys (OCS)

American series Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald (2020). Available in OCS

With Matthew Rhys, John Lithgow. Eight episodes of 45 minutes.

A legendary Figure of the small screen american of the 1950’s, Perry Mason – the lawyer, “smith-morettien” immortalized by the actor Raymond Burr – resumes the service to be mixed with the standard series and prestige of the moment. This series of eight episodes of back on the career of a private detective’s character prior to his reign in the courts. Traumatized by the experience of being hairy in the trenches with the French during the Great War, focused on the bottle, “Mason before the” survey of The los Angeles twilight, shaken by the crisis of 1929 and by a case of kidnapping sensational of a child that is mixed with a worship evangelist funded by a fellowship of remarkable fascisants.

An atmosphere of film noir that is familiar to their creator, Rolin Jones, of the prestigious series ” Boardwalk Empire “, a cast solid, dominated by the Welsh, Matthew Rhys, great interpreter of the Russian spy infiltrated “The Americans” : in spite of a production restless (defections of the author, Nic Pizzolatto and the star Robert Downey, Jr.), one might expect this “Mason” new way of a thriller first-hand. It is, unfortunately, a polar, which is lagging behind a little, weighed down by a smooth writing, which is bent from the symbols and conventions. Too cold, too stuffy, hopelessly impersonal, this ” Mason “-here goes next to your title. G. L.