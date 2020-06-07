The price crazy rosés

The universe of rosé wines in Provence now has a new star. The complexion of peach, fresh as the dew of the morning Star (120 €) distinguishes the nec plus ultra of the three Areas Ott the best juices have been carefully selected and then assembled.

The iodine notes and gourmand du Clos Mireille, the finesse and minerality of the Castle Saddle, the power, and the spicy flavors of Château Romassan characterize this racy, full-bodied, crisp, complex, intense, tense. Produced in 3 000 copies, the Star has just returned in the world very limited to rosé wines the most expensive in the world.

Chateau d Esclans and its cuvée Garrus (100 €) were the first. Last year, the field of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, launched 2 000 magnums Muse Miraval (450 € room), and, in the Languedoc, Gerard Bertrand offered a bottle exclusive to square bottom to its Closed of the Temple (190 €), proposed for the first time, this year, in magnum (380 €), 1,000 copies. From the most beautiful vineyards, these rosé wines are worth their price? Without a doubt, for the meticulous work of the winemaker and the scarcity of the broadcast. But then? To each to decide.