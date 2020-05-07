The prince homeless des Champs-Elysées (which has offered to buy ” the Obs “)

A silhouette that is spectral in the night. On the Champs-Elysées, decor unreal which intersect, eyes lowered, silhouettes lonely ; where leisurely two-three couples to be ” stuck tight “, so, perhaps, not to déballonner in front of the huge sidewalks deserts. He stands in front of the Claridge, seeking to be near a trash can you don’t know what. Around, the shops lit up as if they were about to reopen. Above the Monoprix, a song of birds, the sparrows, unless it be robins.

Our man has a strange allure. Goatee and catogan, he wears a beanie and a scarf multicolor. On the side of his gray coat, the name ” Sophie Turner “, the actress from ” Game of Thrones “, is spread out in long. “You think really it is the most beautiful avenue in the world ? “, he asks. He goes to the UGC George-V, a cinema close to the Star. Since the beginning of the containment, it is there that it is ” installed “.

Jim-Denis Godfraind was installed on the Champs-Elysées, in the gallery of the cinema, George V. (BRUNO COUTIER FOR The OBS)

He sleeps “without being disturbed “he says, at the bottom of a driveway in front of the crates. A SDF, so. Something trouble us, however. This way of talking, calm, assured, his language under control. His clothes, in good condition. He said that he had to call Jim-Denis Godfraind, or Oh, Jin Chul, his Korean name. Having grown up in the south of Belgium :

“I’m the biggest bastard in the world. To

