The Prince of Bel-Air : 30 years after, Will Smith and Tyra Banks re-enact a scene from the series – News Series

Live actors Will Smith and Tyra Banks have recreated a scene from season 4 of the series “The Prince of Bel-Air”.

Will Smith and Tyra Banks were found 27 years after being given the replica in the season 4 of the Prince of Bel-Air, to reminisce together, a legendary stage in the series. Tour in 1993, she featured Will and Jackie, an ex-girlfriend and their argument at the same time. A moment that they have re-created live :

Tyra Banks still has this scene memorized after 30 years.

Tyra Banks was 19 years old at the time, and admits that it was his first appearance in a fiction to the screen. She had previously appeared in 2 movie clips : Black or White Michael Jackson and Love Thing of Tina Turner. After one of the roles of Coyote Girls by David McNally, she will become a producer famous for having launched in 2003, the reality show Top Model USAwhich still continues at the time of these lines (despite a pause from 2018).

The prince of Bel-Air is part of the series family available on Netflix

Will Smith was the poster for Bad Boys 3 in the beginning of the year and turned before confinement King Richard, on the female tennis players Venus and Serena Williams preparing for The Council, the story of a gang who, in the 70’s and early 80’s, imposed its law in the district of Harlem.

