The principle of Christopher Nolan speaks about the war on quantum

Share

New details on the film Tenet of Christopher Nolan, which will focus on the war quantum, something that has already started in the world of today.

Operating at a level of secrecy usually only seen in the Marvel movies or Star Wars, Warner Bros.has kept many details hidden around the plot. In fact, even the actor Michael Caine, who appears in the film, has no idea what is going on. For the moment, we know that The principle of Christopher Nolan It is located in the world of international espionage, its characters strive to avoid some kind of catastrophic event (World War III?). In addition, there is the trip back in time.

In January, Warner Bros.has released the first trailer of the Tenet for Christopher Nolan as he has not much revealed, while doing the promotion of its impressive cast, which includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine.

What is the film about?

The marketing Tenet of Christopher Nolan seems to go as planned, because a book on the film is available for pre-order on Amazon. The details of the plot are in the title: The secrets of the Tenet: Inside Quantum Cold War by Christopher Nolan (The secrets of the Tenet: inside the cold war quantum). The description of the book does not provide more clues, except to mention that it is an adventure that “double the time”. In addition, in the last sentence, he describes the story as “a film that ensures that it will last in the imagination of the future … and maybe in the past”.

What is war quantum?

Perhaps to understand the principle of Christopher Nolan, you have to know what is the war quantum in the book that we have just mentioned. The governments and most of the major technology companies are developing quantum computers. These machines will be able to perform a quantity brutal of operations, including super-computers today are not capable of. This cold war between the superpowers trying to get these computers is known as the supremacy quantum. So, in theory, the principle of Christopher Nolan will address this. In other words, a world where technology quantum is so advanced that it unites in espionage, all the while allowing for time travel.

The conclusion: If to understand the principle of Christopher Nolan, you need to know quantum mechanics, viewers will discover anything.

Share