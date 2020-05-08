The Prius, first team environmental

Presentation to the press of the Toyota Prius first generation, in October 1997. MAN AND IT WAS ITSUO INOUYE / AP

There has been no grand evening of the eco-car but a date that will stand as a benchmark. On December 10, 1997 the end of the Kyoto Conference on global warming. This event marks the beginning of environmental awareness is an opportunity that captures Toyota, with an undeniable sense of opportunism, to unveil the Prius. “The serial car the cleanest in the world “, certifies the firm in japan.

The Prius (latin for ” precede “) is what is called a hybrid. It is equipped with a four-cylinder gasoline engine that works most of the time to a stable regimen of 4 000 rpm. Another engine, an electric one this time, comes the support during acceleration and is recharged during deceleration. The functioning of the whole is managed by an electronic control unit that dose the contribution of each energy source. This technology is well-known. It has already been tested by most manufacturers but not to convince them to consider a commercial application.

Toyota, which has accumulated huge financial reserves, decided that the ecology would be his horse of battle, convinced that this issue will become essential. In addition, if the mark enjoys a reputation for reliability, it needs a message that will build a strong brand image. In this perspective, the hybrid appears as the ideal technology to realize the missing link between internal combustion engine and electric motor.

Launched in Japan and the United States (primarily in California), the Prius consumes significantly less than a vehicle of similar power. It panders to the tech enthusiasts and consumers-huggers the first time. Its selling price of $ 15,000 is much lower than its cost price – for years Toyota is going to lose considerable sums of money without ever recognize, but it quickly becomes a trend. Figures of Hollywood, such as Leonardo DiCaprio or Cameron Diaz, appear on the steering wheel.

Car of the year 2005

Hailed in Japan and the United States, where its sales grew regularly, the Prius knows a boot as laborious in Europe, where the manufacturers swear by the diesel. In the 2000s, it is considered that it is the fuel of the most economical but also the more favorable of the environment because it emits less CO 2 . However, the hybrid is efficient in urban traffic or dense, is much less so on long routes, and copes with the more difficult of the way that lead the Europeans. Introduced in France in 2000, the Prius wins over barely more than seventy buyers in a year. Its technology is expensive (2 000 euros more than a model comparable) and the customer hardly seems to have the ecological fiber.

The second generation born in 2003 will break the locks. The Prius was voted car of the year 2005, his style is less ungrateful, its performance increased, its operation more precise and, above all, the context has changed. Climate change is no longer an abstract theme but a threat considered as tangible. Nissan and Ford buy the technology from Toyota which is expanding its range of hybrid models and converts it to Lexus, its premium brand. Honda is also setting the same as Vw and even Peugeot, which opts for a diesel hybrid that will be a failure.

Today, after having sold nearly 15 million hybrids, Toyota can be estimated to have been right against all the world. A legitimate satisfaction but who has played tricks. The manufacturer has taken risks in snobant the technology of the plug-in hybrid and, convinced that the transition to electric would take place later, with fuel cells powered by hydrogen, he had to launch into a disaster a range of all-electric vehicles to battery.

