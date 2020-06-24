the producer accused of rape and kidnapping

David Guillod, the producer of the film from Netflix Tyler Rake, is currently under eleven heads-of-charge. Among them are rape, even kidnapping.

Tyler Rake (The extraction of its original title), this is the action movie on Netflix that you can’t lose during the delivery. A movie that featured a Chris Hemsworth (Thorat the top of his form. The production, we could find David Guillod, already behind the action movie Atomic Blonde.

However, Tyler Rake 2 will probably require a new producer. In fact, David Guillod has been arrested this Monday in Santa Barbara, to the response of the eleven charges which he is the object. Of very serious charges, which include :

Several sexual assaults. One or more violations (with the potential use of the drug). The removal.



Guillod already charged before

With this list of David Guillod risk now of up to 21 years in prison. But it should be noted that this is not the first time that the producer is accused of sexual assault. In fact, in the continuity of the movement #MeToo, actress Jessica Barth had accused the producer of rape, after being drugged by him. A testimony encouraged the actress has been approached by a woman who lived a similar story.

Philip Cohen, a lawyer Guillod, has said that for the defence of his client :

“Mr Guillod has been maligned for 8 years, without the opportunity to respond under oath to his accusers. Justice is rarely quick and it does not happen easily, but he is willing to wash your name in the appropriate place.”

The waltz of the charges, therefore, do not appear to be completed in Hollywood. From the case of Weinstein, followed by movement #MeToo, too many personalities, found themselves under the fire of accusations about of the facts more or less ancient. Charges that reflect a deep desire to get rid of the predators along the middle of the show.

There is, therefore, to wait the judgment of David Guillod, who is going to determine the veracity of all of these allegations. In the meantime, (re)discover our critique of Tyler Rake.

