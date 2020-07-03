the producer gives his top albums

For years, Noah “40” Shebib has been working with Drake. That work in general, behind the scenes, away from the spotlight, which means that the general public knows little. But during a recent interview with Rolling Stoneit has led to classify, reluctantly, the albums by Drake in order of preference. Your list is therefore the following : “so Far Gone”, “caring”, “If you’re Reading This It’s Too Late”, “Scorpion”, “Nothing Was the Same”, “Views”, “Thank Me later”.

Later, he returned to this classification, explaining that he was driving when he was asked the question, and that is an exercise that you like to do.

“Some days, my favorite project is “Nothing Was the Same”, but it is not nothing ! I have several reasons why I am connected to different projects, as all the world, and that is understandable, but this list is not correct. I do not support this. This is also why I do not give a list because I have a different perspective each time.”

In the same interview to Rolling Stonefor example , he told us an anecdote about “So far Gone”, the first project of Drake, that really has a market and that explains why there is so much attached. During the year 2006, they have traveled the united States on a tourist bus 12 bunks and recorded the tracks at each stop.

“No one knew who I was or what I was doing, or why he was there. A lot of people really thought that I was the assistant to Drake. I was also the assistant to Drake. I am a person selfless enough, so for me, it was to put myself at the service of a higher purpose, that of making Drake a superstar and make music.”

And it worked, because the disk has allowed Drake really a jump and begin their journey to glory.