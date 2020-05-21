The producer of The Batman defends the choice of Robert Pattinson

At a convention, Michael E. Uslan has reacted to the controversy surrounding the hiring of the actor as the new Dark Knight.

The world versus Robert Pattinson, episode… One no longer knows very well indeed, so much ink has already been much sunk since the announcement of the actor becoming the new Batman a few weeks ago. And the controversy spread rapidly on the Internet, ranging from long-standing negative comments, even hateful, to the famous and rather ineffective petitions of the internet users. It will have to if do : Robert Pattinson will embody beautiful and well Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the next installment planned for 2021.

Batman : the choice of Robert Pattinson’s much maligned, fans were still all wrong ?



This time, it is Michael E. Uslan, producer of the franchise since the film directed by Tim Burton in 1989, who took the floor to defend the choice of Pattinson as we can see Indiewire. At a convention in Germany, Uslan said : “The star of the films Batman this is Bruce Wayne. So Batman. Batman is what each of us wants to see, in addition to super-villains, so how to a developer needs to choose his actor ? I think it is the key element for the fans, and for all those who are waiting for the film : the director. My position is simple : I trust in the filmmaker and his vision. I leave him the benefit of the doubt. Wait until you see the film, and when this is done you will be able to judge. (…) I couldn’t be happier, as a fan of Batmanto have Matt Reeves to the realization and the choice of Robert Pattinson.“

To reassure the fans are still reluctant ? Answer in the next episode.

