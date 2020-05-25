the producer raises a corner of the veil on the rest of the franchise





Jurassic World is not out yet, but its producers are already thinking ahead to the suite. Frank Marshall, an umbrella since the 1990s the franchise, was entrusted to the specialized site Collider that Jurassic World 3 will not mark the end of the trilogy started in 2015, but “the beginning of a new era”. ” data-reactid=”28″>The third part of Jurassic World is not out yet, but its producers are already thinking ahead to the suite. Frank Marshall, who oversees since the 1990s, the franchise, was entrusted to the specialized site Collider that Jurassic World 3 will not mark the end of the trilogy started in 2015, but “the beginning of a new era”.

“The dinosaurs are now living on the continent among us – and it will last for some time, I think,” said Frank Marshall, suggesting that future movies could imagine a coexistence between dinosaurs and humans.

a short film of 8 minutes making the junction between the episode 2 and the next film. Jurassic World: Dominion must go to the cinema in June 2021.” data-reactid=”32″>waiting to discover these future episodes, Universal has unveiled last September a short film of 8 minutes making the junction between the episode 2 and the next film. Jurassic World: Dominion must go to the cinema in June 2021.

The original Article was published on BFMTV.com“data-reactid=”41″>

