The producers of ` Avengers ” reveal what happened to the Hulk Mark Ruffalo

The directors of Avengers Endgame revealed what happened to the personality of the Hulk by Mark Ruffalo during the jump in the time of the film.

One of the most surprising moments of Avengers: the End of the game was the way he treated the character of the Hulk to Mark Ruffalo. In the Avengers: Infinity War, the incredible Hulk didn’t want to fight for reasons that were not clearly explained. However, it has been revealed that after the time jump in the End of the game, Bruce Banner had worked tirelessly to find a way to solve the problems of the two personalities in conflict. The final result was a character with the brain and the personality are apparent of Bruce Banner, but the size and strength of the Hulk.

This new development has led some to speculate that the personality of the Hulk was completely destroyed during the merger. According to the Russo Brothers, however, it is and this is not the case. In their mind, the two personalities have in fact merged and created something completely new:

The personality that exists now is a new entity… it is a fusion of Bruce Banner and the Hulk. #AvengersAssemble https://t.co/CEOFlooQvq – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

What have you all thought of this change of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk? Would you have preferred to see a more traditional character in Avengers: the End of the game? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Here is a synopsis of the plot for Avengers: End of the game:

The during serious of events set in motion by Thanos that destroyed half of the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers forces Avengers remaining to take a final position in the great conclusion of Marvel Studios ‘ twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: the End of the game is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

