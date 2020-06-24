the producers of Bad Boys For Life turn in Belgium

The directors of Adil, The Arbite and Bilall Fallah revealed by the movies Black or Gangsta (Patser), and above all, the last opus of the saga The Bad Guys, shooting on your land, in molenbeek on-Saint-Jean, commune of the brussels region…

The shoot, which will take place in the small commune of brussels molenbeek on-Saint-Jean, will take place from the month of July, while the film is gives you gently cruise speed (opening of the places, times of shooting…) after the period of confinement due to the Coronavirus. The 2 directors of Adil, The Arbite and Bilall Fallah have teamed up once more to carry out a new series. Called The earth, the theme of the burial of the muslims of moroccan origin. 3th the director will also be in the citation : Mathieu Mortelans, filmmaker of Antwerp known for the movies Bastaard or the Castaways. The production explains the synopsis of this new project : “Any person who, as a muslim, died in Belgium, leaving their loved ones with a great dilemma: where should he be buried? Here or in the country of origin? When Ishmael, “Smile” to his friends – takes the reins of the company for the repatriation of his father, he seems to have found the solution to the problem: If you can’t bury the muslims in the sacred land of Morocco, we are going to bring to this earth from here… An idea so simple as it is ingenious. But without realizing it, the Smile, the Pandora’s box.” This series will consist of 8 episodes will be produced by the company, the belgo-Dutch Lunanime and should be released in the year 2021, in the chain of the flamingos FRI. The film crews will be present from the month of July, therefore, in molenbeek on-Saint-Jean, 25 rue de Manchester, in particular, in the former headquarters of the company Euro Letters ! Notice to fans of the director duo who have lived their “american way of life”, and do not seem willing to leave…

A dazzling career

The 2 filmmakers met on the benches of the school of cinema in the campus Sint-Lukas. They are working quickly on a 1er movie : Wider, but, what are the movie Blackreleased in 2015, tells the story of the life of the gangs in Brussels and then Patser (Gangsta in France) in the year 2018, a screwball comedy, with a background of drug trafficking in Antwerp that will reveal them. Although the 2 movies have been enough positive reviews, the consecration is clearly coming from the direction of the actors iconic Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for the film The Bad Boy Of The Lifelaunched in January of 2020 ! A movie that has earned more than 419 million at the global box office.



The duo must now work on the rebirth of another saga of the movie The police in Beverly Hills 4and his hero, Eddie Murphy, for Netflix. If the directors have been recruited in 2016 for this project, the scenario is not finished and that will have to be patient for more… Eddie Murphy to be very by looking at the content of the new pane. Adil and Bilall say Digital Spy : “We are always involved in this project. Now, a screenwriter who has been hired to develop the 1 script or at least a detailed summary of the story. We will discover what will be the 1st version, but we are very excited and hope to be able to work with other icons such as Eddie Murphy. That would be great.” The 2 friends would also be in talks with Marvel and DC, even if there is nothing concrete at the moment, therefore it would not be surprising to soon see the creation of a film of super-heroes !