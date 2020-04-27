The producers of Marvel would never have had to try to make that happen Natasha and Banner

Romance has never been a huge part of the film world Marvel. For every Peter Parker and MJ, you have at least a couple that seems to be over before they begin, such as Bruce Banner and Black Widow.

This couple started out pretty promising, but after one or two movies, the Hulk had left her not only but the entire planet and ended up hanging out with Thor. After this time, in regards to Hulk, the romance was almost dead.

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo | Matt Winkelmeyer / .

That happened with the Hulk and Black Widow?

The idea of the Hulk and Black Widow as a couple seemed to come from Joss Whedon, the writer and director of the first two films the Avengers. It is in the Avengers, the original idea has taken root because Natasha is the one who found Bruce Banner and convinced him, against his better judgment, to join the team. This was not before she had called a squad of soldiers of the SHIELD are ready to strike if Banner Hulked.

This was not the case at this time there, but Natasha was the main witness of his first Hulk later in the film, so it was logical to a point-of-view narrative as something beyond the team-mates or friendship can be developed. In Age of Ultron, it became clear that Natasha was the manager of Hulk, the one who has calmed the need. This has led to a romance hesitant on the party scene in Age of Ultron, and this romance has been encouraged by Captain America, who had a brief flirtation with Natasha in Winter Soldier.

After that, however, it has not happened much. At the end of Ultron, the Hulk flew into space and finally joined Thor, and once that happened, the whole romance with Natasha was not mentioned only in passing. When Natasha died in Avengers: the End of the game, the professor Hulk, who was not a witness of his death, had a moment of rage, but it was all that was left of their romance, such as it was.

What are the fans of the couple not so super?

When a thread on Reddit asked what torque MCU had the worst chemistry, the first response was “Hulk and Black Widow. Anyone who thought she needed a sub-plot half-romantic should get a good spanking. “

Fans have noted that romance was the creation of Whedon, but Whedon has not done Marvel for Age of Ultron, and there have been several reports that the film was a production difficult, which has left Whedon feel exhausted. It seems that Whedon is gone, the romance-Black Widow / Natasha accompanied him, and the writers and filmmakers who followed have decided not to resume this thread. The authors of Infinity War / Endgame have tried to make it work, but simply could not adapt.

A fan has grumbled: “I actually think the lack of recognition of their romance since this film was worse than if they came with. They would have had to solve instead of giving us a look at half of them on Infinity War. “

What other couples MCU would have been able to work?

Other fans have suggested that a romance between Black Widow and Captain America would have been able to work, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have a chemistry that is particularly good. And that was before Age of Ultron. “It was so boring because the baseball cap and the black widow had a chemistry that is so amazing in two and then they bet randomly with Bruce.”

It has also been suggested that a romance between Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter, niece of Peggy Carter, also taquinée in The Winter Soldier, was something of a missed opportunity. She appeared again in Captain America: Civil War and shared a kiss with Steve, but things are never gone more far. Maybe the writers thought that in the end, Steve only had eyes for Peggy. Fortunately, the time travel happened. At least Sharon Carter will be back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.