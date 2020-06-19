The production company Salma Hayek signs a contract with HBO Max

Actress Salma Hayek and her production box Ventanarosa has just signed a two-year contract with the streaming platform HBO Max to develop various projects.

According to the terms of the contract, the company of Salma Hayek will be able to deliver fiction exclusively to HBO’s Max, who will decide on the application of the production. “We are thrilled to be a part of HBO, Max, and Warner Media. Your team of leaders of the passion, the talent and open-mindedness will be valuable assets in our mission of developing programs to explore and celebrate the diversity,” says the actress in a press release, according to the american website Variety.

Created in 1999 by the Mexican, Ventanarosa, is significantly behind the production of the film Frida – the main role of which is played by Salma Hayek – or the adaptation to the u.s. télénovela colombian known under the name d’Ugly Betty. “Ventanarosa is known to tell stories that are rich and vibrant, and we are eager to listen to all the ideas that we will present in the framework of our collaboration”, said Joey Chavez, the vice-president of the fictions are original HBO Max.

