The programme TV Canalsat Monday, 6 July 2020

Ciné+ Classic in Our thriller blow of heart : Judex

The thriller Judex is 11h53 in Ciné+ Classic. A mysterious avenger threat of a banker who enriches himself through the misuse of funds, serious retaliation in the event of not returning the money to their victims.

On July 6, 2020, go to Cine+ Famiz

11h56 – The body of the guard

Don’t miss the repeat of the comic book work The body of the guardin 11h56 this afternoon at Cine+ Famiz. The accounting officer of a marriage agency is intended to protect a client whose husband is suspected of having murdered his previous wives. It was in 1984 that François Leterrier has directed The guard, comic book work is a time of 1h27. It is used by the actors Jane Birkin, Gérard Jugnot, and Sami Frey. If you missed the broadcast, be aware that the program will continue to be available in the playback, and up to 31 July 2020.

In 13h23, discover or rediscover 5,80 metres

Just after, gather in front of the short film 5,80 metres at 13h23. In order to know what 5,80 metres of the reservation, please, read the following. A herd of giraffes rises along the corridor in the ellipse of an olympic swimming pool. In regards to the playback of this short film, which is available on the web site of Ciné+ Famiz until 13 July 2020.

Blade Runner : RDV on OCS Choc

Meet in front of the the film Blade Runner, relay on OCS Shock at 11: 05. Here is what is waiting for you in a couple of words. Los Angeles in the year 2019, a former police officer, tasked to locate and eliminate the four humanoids rebel, a survey of its designer. On the site of the OCS Shock until the 10 of July of 2020, you will be able to watch the replay of this program. Blade Runner is waiting for you !

OCS Giants : Kramer against Kramer

At 11.20 on OCS Giant, watch the replay of his drama Kramer against Kramer. In 1979, Robert Benton has directed this film with a duration of 1h45, with Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep and Justin Henry. The program will be available in the replay until July 15, 2020 included.

OCS Max – The lies of State

If you prefer, at 12.25 p. m, you will have the opportunity to watch the replay of the movie The lies of State on OCS Max. We are in the leading roles Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe and Mark Strong. This film takes 2h10 and is forbidden to children under 10 years of age. It was directed by Ridley Scott in the year 2008. For viewers who missed, or those wishing to just review The lies of Stateyour playback will be available on the website of OCS Max up to the July 9, 2020.