The programmes not to be missed on Sport in France

Here is a small weekly selection of the best programs available on the Sport channel in France.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11,

8: 30 – Documentary – Spirit Blue : The discovery of the handball Federation

Series 40 documentaries of discovery. 1 episode.

09: 00 – 12: 00 – 17: 30 – Magazine : Hiking – My GP preferred

Franck Deleyrolle you to discover the most beautiful long distance hiking trails in France.

10: 00 – Competition – Sports-Balls : Meeting

Relive the meeting of the national shooting Bruguière 2019.

11: 00 – Competition – Beach Volleyball : Masters

Relive the final of the Masters 2019.

13: 30 – 00: 00 – – Competition – Riding : Jumping International de Bordeaux

Relive the Jumping International de Bordeaux – Cross Indoor 2019.

15: 00 – 21: 00 – Competition Volleyball : League

Relive the displays League Male : Poitiers – Nantes Reze, Day 23 of February 29, 2020.

17h55 -Competition – Sports-Balls :Meeting

Relive the international meeting of fire Bruguière 2019.

19: 45 – a Documentary – The leaders – EPH 6 : Brigittes Henriques

Sarah Ourahmoune, vice-champion of olympic boxing in 2016, part of each week at the meeting of the leaders of French sport.

20: 30 – Documentary – Sports-Woman – EP 9 : Naomi Osaka, Rikako Ikee and Kaori Icho

Check out the inspiring stories of these three Japanese before their olympics in Tokyo in the documentary series Sports Woman.

23: 30 – Competition – Boxing : The Sport in France Boxing Show – Episode 4

52 minutes of the best fights in boxing (English, French, thai and associated) released this year on Sport in France (a Series of 10 numbers)

SUNDAY, APRIL 12,

8: 30 – Documentary – Spirit Blue : The discovery of the handball federation

Series 40 documentaries of discovery. 1 episode.

13.00 – Competition for – horse Riding : Jumping International de Bordeaux

Relive the Jumping International de Bordeaux – Jumping, 13th stage of the World Circuit 2019.

10: 00 – 15: 00 – 21: 00 – Competition Volleyball : League

Relive the poster of the march 7, 2020 League male : Tourcoing Chaumont, Day 24.

17: 30 – Competition – Badminton : Championship of France

Relive the championship of France in 2019, badminton, men’s doubles.

20h02 – Documentary – Perfection : EPH 6 : Rory Mcllroy, Marc Marquez

26 minutes to the heart of the greatest athletes in history and the most beautiful moments of sport.

20h28 – Documentary – Shortlist : EP 8 : Top 10 worst layoffs

26 minutes to discover the top 10 worst layoffs training in football..

MONDAY, APRIL 13,

8: 30 – Documentary – Spirit Blue : The discovery Sport-Balls

Series 40 documentaries of discovery. 1 episode.

9: 00 am – Competition – Boxing : Boxing Show Episode 2

52 minutes of the best fights in boxing (English, French, thai and associated) released this year on Sport in France (a Series of 10 numbers).

10: 00 – 15: 00 – 21: 00 – Competition Volleyball : CEV Champions League

Relive the meeting of CEV Champions League women, Nantes – Volei Alba Blaj, Day 1 – 2019.

12: 00 – 17: 00 – Competition – Skate : The championships of France

Relive the championships of France in 2019, Skate – men.

13h50 – Documentary – Sports Woman : EPH 1 : Tatiana Calderon

Check out the inspiring stories of the great sports of the century in the documentary series Sports Woman.

20: 00 – Documentary – Sports Woman : EPH 2 : Stephanie Gilmore

Check out the inspiring stories of the great sports of the century in the documentary series Sports Woman.

20h25 – Documentary – Sports Woman : EPH 3 : Simone Biles

Check out the inspiring stories of the great sports of the century in the documentary series Sports Woman.

23: 00 – Competition – Climbing : Championship of France block

Relive the championships of France in 2019, climbing – women block.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14,

8: 30am – 20: 32 – Documentary – Spirit Blue : The discovery of the Sport-Balls

Series 40 documentaries of discovery. 1 episode.

10: 00 – 15: 00 – 21: 00 – Competition Volleyball : CEV Champions League

Relive the meeting of CEV Champions League women, Cannes – Maritza Plovdiv-Day 1 – 2019.

12: 00 – 17: 00 – Competition – Skate : The championships of France

Relive the championships of France in 2019, Skate – women.

13: 00 – Documentary – The leaders : Veronique Moreira

Sarah Ourahmoune, vice-champion of olympic boxing in 2016, part of each week at the meeting of the leaders of French sport.

13h25 – Documentary – Perfection : EP 1 : Michael Schumacher, Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo

26 minutes to the heart of the greatest athletes in history and the most beautiful moments of sport.

20: 00 – Documentary – Squad LFH : EPH 2 : market Town of Toll

Inside the heart of the club champion of France of D2 in 2017, accompanied by the world champion brazilian Deonise Fachinello.

20: 20 – Documentary – Perfection : EPH 2 : Sebastian Vettel, Andy Murray, Lindsey Vonn

26 minutes to the heart of the greatest athletes in history and the most beautiful moments of sport.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15,

8: 30 – Documentary – Spirit Blue : The discovery Sport-Balls

Series 40 documentaries of discovery. 1 episode.

9: 00 am – 12: 00 – 16: 35 – Magazine – Hiking : My GR Favorite

Franck Deleyrolle you to discover the most beautiful long distance hiking trails in France.

10: 00 – 15: 00 – 21: 00 – Competition Volleyball : CEV Champions League

Relive the meeting of CEV Champions League men : Tours – Perugia Day 2 – 2019.

13.00 – Competition – Skate : The championships of France

Relive the championships of France in 2019, Skate – men – 16 years old.

17h55 – Competition – Boxing : The Sport in France Boxing Show – Episode 5

52 minutes of the best fights in boxing (English, French, thai and associated) released this year on Sport in France (a Series of 10 numbers)

20: 00 – Documentary – Special That Day : The champions of the world

They have the distinction of having reached the top of an international podium. In judo, rowing, athletics or handball, all have at least once heard the Marseillaise. In one day, their career has shifted. On this day, they have become World champion.

20: 30 – Documentary – Perfection : EPH 4 : Allyson Felix, Samantha Stosur, Stéphane Peterhansel

26 minutes to the heart of the greatest athletes in history and the most beautiful moments of sport.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16,

8: 30 – 13: 30 – Documentary – Spirit Blue : The discovery Sport-Balls

Series 40 documentaries of discovery. 1 episode.

10: 00 – 15: 00 – 21: 00 – Competition – Volleyball : CEV Champions League

Relive the meeting of CEV Champions League women, Cannes – Dinamo Moscow Day 3 – 2019.

11: 40 – 16: 45 – a Documentary – The leaders : Emmanuel Bonnet Ouladj

Sarah Ourahmoune, vice-champion of olympic boxing in 2016, part of each week at the meeting of the leaders of French sport.

12: 00 – Competition – horse Riding : Jumping International de Bordeaux

Relive the final of the Jumping International de Bordeaux – Hitch 4 horses, World Circuit 2019.

13: 10 – Documentary – Sports Woman : EP 10 : Alex Morgan

Check out the inspiring stories of the great sports of the century in the documentary series Sports Woman.

17: 00 – Competition – horse Riding : Jumping International de Bordeaux

Relive the Jumping International de Bordeaux – Cross Indoor 2019.

20h – Documentary – Squad LFH : EPH 3 : JDA Dijon

Inside the heart of the club bouguignon.

20: 20 – Documentary – Perfection : EP 10 : Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Renaud Lavillenie, Ian Thorpe

26 minutes to the heart of the greatest athletes in history and the most beautiful moments of sport.

You can find all of these programs live on the website of Sport in France, but also in replay.

Check out Rest in Thee, the new site in special containment