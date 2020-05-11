the programming incredible festival Astroworld 2019

Travis waited until the day before the event to announce the line up official Astroworld Festival 2019. The event, to be held today ( 9 November ) in the hometown of the rapper, Houston .

After a first edition mad, Travis Scott was quickly confirmed by a second edition, without specifying the artists present . And it’s something made, it comes from swinging the crazy list of names who will share the stage with him . In the program : Gucci Mane, Migos, Marilyn Manson, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Sheck Wes, Megan Thee Stallion, Tay Keith, Young Dolph, Key, Glock, Pop Smoke, Rosalia, Gift Toliver and of course Travis Scott.

For more information, you can refer to the official website of the event or take a look on the account Instagram of Travis Scott .