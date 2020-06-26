the prohibition, romance, jokes… 5 things you didn’t know about the series

If the last few months, our evenings vibrate to the rhythm of the adventures of Buffy against the vampires, the famous Killer now going to complete his last mission. This Friday, 26 June at 20: 05, 6ter diffuse, in effect, the last episode of the cult series with Sarah Michelle Gellar, who recently created the surprise by revealing, 23 years later with THE dress of Buffy end of season 1. On this occasion, Tv-Entertainment five things you didn’t know that (maybe), not about the actors, the fiction and the characters !

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz jokers during the romantic scenes

“[Nous] they were the worst,” said Sarah Michelle Gellar in an interview in 2002. Recently slipped back into the skin of Buffy had even added with humor : “we were doing horrible things. Like to eat tuna and pickles before the kissing. If he were to unbutton my shirt or pants, I épinglais or would sew up all for as hard as possible. Once, I even dropped ice on him.” The little rascals !

Ryan Reynolds has not been able to have a main role

Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, who loves to make jokes to his wife, Blake Lively on Instagram, has not been able to play the role of Alex, but was eventually denied the role. In an interview with The Star in 2008, the actor has explained this choice : “I love this series and I loved Joss Whedon, the creator of the series, but my greatest

