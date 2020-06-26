the prohibition, romance, jokes… 5 things you didn’t know about the series

The end Buffy against the vampires is the transmission of this Friday, the 26th of June 2020 in 6ter. On this occasion, here are five things you didn’t know, may be in the series, because even 17 years after, there is always information to be discovered.

If the last few months, our evenings vibrate to the rhythm of the adventures of Buffy against the vampiresthe famous Killer now complete his last mission. This Friday, 26 June at 20: 05, 6ter diffuse, in effect, the last episode of the cult series with Sarah Michelle Gellar, which has recently created the surprise by revealing, 23 years later with THE dress of Buffy end of season 1. On this occasion, Tv-Entertainment five things you didn’t know that (maybe), not about the actors, the fiction and the characters !

Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz jokers during the romantic scenes

“[Nous] they were the worst“he said Sarah Michelle Gellar in an interview in 2002. Recently slipped back into the skin of Buffy had even added with humor : “We went to do horrible things. Like to eat tuna and pickles before the kissing. If he were to unbutton my shirt or pants, I épinglais or would sew up all for as hard as possible. Once, I even dropped ice on him“. The little rascals !

Ryan Reynolds has not been able to have a main role

Ryan Reynoldsstar Deadpool that loves to make jokes to his wife Blake Lively on Instagram, has not been able to play the role of Alex, but was eventually denied the role. In an interview granted to The Star in 2008, the actor has explained this choice : “I love this series and I loved Joss Whedon, the creator of the series, but my biggest concern was that I didn’t want to play a guy in high school… I had just gotten out of high school and it was horrible.“The role that has been given to Nicholas Brendon.

Cordelia Chase was supposed to be a character african-american

Joss Whedonthe creator of the series, I would have originally imagined that Cordelia Chase would be an African-American, but according to George Snyder, his former assistant.the chain WB was “concerned“for the “race relations“at the time. It has been developed : “At that time, the BM was detached from the chain. I know that this question has been raised, and Joss said : “I can not have restrictions on the way in which it mixes and adapts to the dynamics [des couples]. This is part of the fun of the series, that Willow is in love with Alex, Alex is in love with Buffy, Cordelia does not support any of them and is still attracted to Alex.” Joss decided that it was not worth the hassle of fighting at that time, and I didn’t want to be bothered in the dynamics of their love triangles and changing.“As we know, is not so Charisma Carpenter (that was a scene very bad in the series 9-1-1 by what is broadcast on the screen), which was chosen for the role of Cordelia.

What the actors had no right to do in the shoot

During the Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Show 2019, Amber Benson (Tara) and told us that they do not have the right to take initiatives in relation to the dialogues. “What was interesting was with Buffy, is that you really should recite the words closely, the dialogues written by the writers. You could not improvise, that would have nothing to invent, they were really inflexible about it. If you said something different, they came directly to see, and said : ‘This sentence, no, you are wrong”“was revealed to us.

Alex and Buffy would have been able to finish together

In an interview with the site Avclub 2017, Nicholas Brendon has made surprising revelations. “[Avant le tournage de la saison 7], Joss Whedon has spoken with Sarah and I was already thinking of the idea that Alex and Buffy end up together at the end of season 7. He only said: ‘what do you think of that ?’ And we both went for it, but was never completed and I lost my eye“said the actor.