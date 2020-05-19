The projects Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams and the other now that ‘Game of Thrones’ is finished

In the episode of “Game of Thrones” aired Sunday, may 19, 2019 in the United States, called “The iron throne” marked the end of the hit series from HBO. But the public will not have to wait long before getting back to the actors in the series. Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) play in movies that arrive in theaters in the next few weeks : Sophie Turner in “X-Men : Dark Phoenix”, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a thriller directed by Brian De Palma, “Domino”.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) will play in a romantic comedy from Netflix later this year, and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) will play in the remake of “The wild bunch”. Even the show runners of “Game of Thrones”, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss already have their next project in the pipeline and it will lead to a universe very far away from the series. Below you will find the main members of the cast of “Game of Thrones” and their upcoming projects :

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

Sophie Turner will resume his role of Jean Grey in the movie “X-Men : Dark Phoenix”, the next month. It is the last film “X-Men” 20th Century Fox before Disney takes control of the franchise.

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark)

Maisie Williams also plays in a film “X-Men”, a spin of the project entitled “The New Mutants”, in which she played the role of Félina. But his production has been disrupted. The film would have been set aside because some scenes should be shot again. Disney has recently pushed back its release date for the third time in the next year. Its fate could be uncertain.

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister)

Peter Dinklage will lend his voice to two characters in two sequels of animated movies that should come out soon : “Angry Birds : Friends like pigs”, in theaters in August in the United States (October in France), and “The Croods 2”, which comes out next year. The site Deadline announced last week that Peter Dinklage had joined the cast of a remake of “The wild bunch” alongside Michael Fassbender and Jamie Foxx.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

Emilia Clarke will play in the thriller “Above Suspicion”, but no release date has been set. In November, Netflix will release “Last Christmas”, a romantic comedy with Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding.

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister)

Lena Headey will play in a drama on immigration, “The Flood,” with another actor of “Game of Thrones” Iain Glen (Jorah). The film is expected for this year in the United States. She is going to play in the action film “Gunpowder Milkshake” with the actress Carla Gugino as we have seen in the series of “the Haunting” and Karen Gillan who has recently played in “Avengers : Endgame”.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau starred in the action film “Domino”, to be released in theatres on may 30, 2019 (soon in France), directed by the producer of “Scarface” and “Mission: Impossible”, Brian De Palma.

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark)

Isaac Hempstead Wright is expected to play in “Voyagers”, a science-fiction film about a group of children sent into space to colonize a new planet, and who rebelled after the murder of their captain. The film is directed by Neil Burger, the director of “Divergent” and “another day”. No release date has yet been fixed.

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the show runners of “Game of Thrones”, are in the process of develop a new trilogy of “Star Wars” for Disney. The films will be released in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

