The promotion of the “therapy of conversion” banned from Facebook and Instagram

The american giant announced the Friday, July 10, such as content that promotes these controversial practices are now banned in the social network.

The controversial “therapy of conversion”), supposedly to change the sexual orientation of the person still will not have more visibility on Facebook and Instagram. Friday, July 10, the house mother of the two platforms has announced the removal of all content, the promotion of therapies that are not based on scientific data, pose a danger that is very important to the people that follows them.

The provisions of these two social networks have been updated in this sense. “We do not allow attacks against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,”, said a spokesman for Facebook in theAFP.

The methods of “incompatible with medical ethics,”

As indicated in the AFP, theThe American Medical Association (AMA), known in the united States, food deprivation or electroconvulsive therapy, are part of the methods used in these “therapy of conversion”. As of 2013, the AMA has considered these therapies as a violation of human rights and to be “incompatible with the ethics of the medical action“. “For us, it is clear that he LOVES her, that the therapies of conversion shall cease in the united States because of the danger to people based on sexual orientation”due in 2019, William Kobler, an officer of this association.

These prohibitions can go beyond the social networks. On the 8th of July, a UN expert has called for its global ban.