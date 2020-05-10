“The Prophet” – The 1001 lives of Salma Hayek

The american actress went to Beirut to present ” The prophet “, from a book-cult of the literature of the lebanese, the masterpiece of the poet Khalil Gibran, which has sold more than 100 million copies since 1923.

“You know, I ate the hummus before even tasting my first taco ! “Hilarity in the room. The journalists attending the press conference are conquered. Salma Hayek knows how to charm his audience. Strapped down in a floral dress, her generous curves are not her only asset. His fiery temperament and his sense of repartee make wonder. The actress is in Beirut to present its latest production ” The prophet “, a film by Roger Allers, adapted from the book, worship, published in 1923 by the lebanese poet Khalil Gibran. But this trip is not a promotional operation as the other : it is a return to the sources. Its origins have a nice echo in the soft syllables of her first name (Salma, in Arabic, means ” sound and healthy “), the beautiful Mexican knew the taste of ” zaatar “, this mixture of spices that is used to flavour the dishes, but was unaware of the scent of a Beirut street. At the age of 48, she had never set foot on the land of his paternal grandparents. And his father no more. Today, he’s following in his pilgrimage.

His grand-father was reading pages of Khalil Gibran who transmitted a message of tolerance and peace

Lebanon, for Salma, it was primarily the stories told by his grandfather. When she was a child, he read passages from the “Prophet” in a book she kept, and which, today, is all horny from being laminated. The aphorisms and the wisdom distilled in these pages have fed the imagination of the actress who, for years, wanted to bring this universal story to the screen. And what Salma wants, Salma gets it. His determination is unwavering. It is she who has helped him make a name for himself at the box office, when studios do suggested that small roles in good Spanish. It, again, which has allowed him to produce “Frida” and was nominated for an academy award for his incarnation of the painter Frida Kahlo. This time, it allows him to give life to the words of Khalil Gibran. “”The prophet” sends a message of tolerance and peace, ” says Salma. I would like to remind the world that there is a writer in Arabic, a philosopher and poet, who wanted to reconcile the religions. For nearly a century, his book has sold over 100 million copies. This film is my love letter to my roots in lebanon. “Salma is a girl of Lebanon, this mosaic of faiths and cultures. It is made, too, of a subtle alloy of sensuality and desire. Cell side : the actress, screenwriter, producer, and entrepreneur (she launched her own line of cosmetics). Side heart : the wife of the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, the mother of the little Valentina Paloma, 7 years. Born in Veracruz, consecrated star in Hollywood, sharing his life between Europe and the United States, Salma wants to be able to reply “an actress” when asked his nationality… It is true that, in life as in cinema, she is comfortable in all roles, perched on vertiginous stilettos or big boots walking on red carpet or on muddy grounds. Yet, she never plays the comedy. Salma is a block.

This husky, who belongs to a migrant, began to growl and bark. Three minutes later, he is tamed. © Christopher Morris

She proves upon his arrival in Beirut. At the exit of his hotel, a long black Mercedes is waiting for him to drive in the plain of Bekaa, in the east of the country, where she will visit a syrian refugee camp. They are more than 1 million have fled to Lebanon, driven from their homes by the war. On his side, his step-son, François, born of the previous union of François-Henri Pinault. “I definitely want to come with me, lance and star. Because he embodies the future. “François has 18 years old. At the same age, Salma made her first steps into volunteering. A few years ago, she worked for two weeks near Mother Teresa in the slums of Calcutta. This experience has deeply marked. Since then, she continues to involve for the most disadvantaged. With the singer Beyoncé and the help of the Foundation Gucci, Salma Hayek has co-created Chime for Change, a movement to fight for access to education and health of girls and women around the world, supported by the Foundation Kering for her husband. Chime has raised money for syrian children. A cheque which Salma has made her personal contribution. The actress not only gives money, but also of his person. For more than four hours, she walks through the camp in the middle of the makeshift tents. It is intended for women with delicacy, and then draws, plays, and performs with the children, but could not contain his tears when the young Syrians sing a song ripping. Two days later, it will show the same sensitivity to small inpatient at the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon, Beirut.

She has worked for two weeks near Mother Teresa in the slums of Calcutta

The stay of lebanese Salma Hayek looks like a roller coaster. On the same day, the actress goes to the distress of refugee camps in the sumptuous dinner given by Jean Riachi, ceo of the private bank FFA, long-time friend of François-Henri Pinault and the main producer of ” Prophet “. She poses happily for ” selfies “, answers questions while enjoying an ice-cream in the pink. This fan of gymnastics isn’t afraid of the big gap. Its cosmopolitanism has been prepared to its status as an international star ; its history, to ignore boundaries, geographical or mental. For her, there is nothing to preclude engagement and glamour. Last year, on the steps of Cannes, it has not hesitated to break the rules of the Festival, waving a sign reading “Bring back our girls” in solidarity with the young girls abducted in Nigeria.

On the evening of the world premiere of the ” Prophet “, a compact crowd squeezed in front of the souks of Beirut. Screaming, shoving. Photographers and fans armed with Smartphone jostle to capture a smile of Salma, and beautiful in a long gown of pearl grey, signed by the designer lebanese Elie Saab. Inside, she is struggling to find their way among the guests eager to lay at his side. A hot atmosphere, suitably refreshed by a few bubbles of champagne. Salma raises his cup to the success of the film. After a few minutes, his microphone fails. That’s not a problem ! She improvises, decides to replace his speech with an autograph on the poster of the film. Nobody has a pen ? She grabs a makeup pen and wrote “I love you all” (” I love you all “). The top of her 1.57 m, she seems to be able to overcome all obstacles.

Scrolls voluptuous… Salma Hayek, dress, Elie Saab and jewellery from Pomellato, in her suite at the hotel Le Gray, after the premiere of his film in Beirut, Monday, April 27. © Christopher Morris

After the screening, the charity gala Ultimate Goal, organized by Cynthia Sarkis Perros, has raised $ 250,000 for the sick children at the Children’s Cancer Center. Salma is finally provides a break on the terrace of his suite. A moment of relaxation in your pajamas blue, a margarita in one hand and a thin cigarette in the other, to listen, eyes closed, the prayers that rise from the minarets. A little bit of time for it, that is to say, to think of them, her husband François-Henri – “My greatest accomplice, my great love” – and their daughter. Salma never spend more than fifteen days away from Valentina Paloma. The return of Beirut, a short stop in London will allow him to go for the kiss. But, barely have the time to drop a kiss on his cheek, he will be back on the plane, in the direction of Washington to receive the prize Khalil Gibran Spirit of Humanity award by the Arab American Institute. Salma or the thousand and one lives. This could be a title for an eastern legend… But Salma, no longer believing in fairy tales. Only the true stories that we wrote, day after day, with passion.

You can see our video of Salma Hayek with the syrian refugee children :