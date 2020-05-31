“The Proposal” : 5 info on the movie with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds are a couple in The Proposal. This romantic comedy is broadcast on TF1.

1) Inversion of the nationalities

In The Proposalthe character of Sandra Bullock Margaret Tate, a Canadian and his assistant Andrew, played by Ryan Reynolds american. Whereas in real life, it is the reverse : Bullock is American and Reynolds is Canadian.

2) To the prod

In addition to playing the comedy in The Proposal, Sandra Bullock put the hand to the portfolio. It is one of the producers of the film. This is not the first time she wears several hats during a shooting. As on Mafia parano or Miss Congeniality.

3) Teen Choice Awards 12th in 2010

The film has not received a host of distinctions, since they are two in number. However, Sandra Bullock was awarded a prize at the Teen Choice Awards as best actress in a romantic movie. She has also received the best dance with his partner Betty White.

4) In search of Margaret

Sandra Bullock was not the only one to be in the running to play the character of Margaret in The Proposal. She was notably in competition with the Pretty Woman Julia Roberts.

5) ” Alaskachusetts “

Although a part of the film takes place in the city of Sitka in Alaska, the scenes, supposed to be located in the most northern state of the United States, were filmed in Massachusetts.

The Proposal : a summary of the film

New York. Dreaming of becoming an editor, Andrew Paxton has been working as an assistant to Margaret Tate, editor, intractable, demanding, and cold. One day, she learns from his superiors that his visa had expired, she will be deported soon to his home country, Canada. To save his career and his position, it announces the imminence of her wedding with Andrew. Despite the oddity of the proposal, Andrew, abused for years, agrees to marry him, but on his terms.

