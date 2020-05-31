The Proposal on TF1: Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock have really turned this scene naked

If you’ve seen The Proposal, you might remember this cult scene where Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are “colliding” when they are naked all the two. It tells you all about this hilarious moment.

In The ProposalSandra Bullock plays Margaret Tate, a chief editor for a publishing house. When she learns that she risk of being deported to his country of origin, Canada, it must do everything to find a solution. She forced her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her in exchange for a promotion. To escape the suspicions of the immigration service, Margaret and Andrew are going to have to get to know and become the perfect couple…

The Proposal released in 2009, and despite mixed reviews, the film made a cardboard box-office american. This light comedy, funny, impressive cast (for example, Betty White who plays the grandmother of Ryan Reynolds) pleases the public. The feature film is directed by Anne Fletcher, who was at the controls 27 Dresses or Sexy Dance.

If you have seen this movie, a particular scene had to tag you. Yes, this is the scene that Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock have had to turn naked ! Cinéséries telling you all…

A scene that has marked the players

Everyone remembers this memorable scene in The Proposal when Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are in a “collision” when they are both naked. This cult scene of the movie is appearance is very bothersome and it was also for the actors in the scenes ! It took 3 days and 12 taken to perform this scene. Scenes nude are usually filmed and edited carefully to leave nothing sound, but imagine that the actors were really discovered ! The producers had even provided the “leaves of the fig,” which served to hide the more important.

Sandra Bullock was expressed on Newshub as to this famous scene:

You know, when I read it, it was very funny. we knew that we couldn’t cheat, we don’t pretend to be naked because when you see someone get out of bed with a sheet you say well, “ there’s a bed sheet!” so we knew that to be really funny we had to do the scene naked. We spent 3 days to learn the “waterfall”. Ryan is a friend and he was very protective towards me and I was also grateful to him for that. Our friendship came out stronger and it could be the opposite.

Over time, stress has managed to leave a more relaxed atmosphere on the shoot, and between the actors. Ryan Reynolds, who is known for his sense of humor had assigned to the site Accessonline: “If I didn’t know about Sandra Bullock before, I know now” !

Watch The Proposal the may 31 on TF1.