The Proposal on TF1 : what is this other film that you never see with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock ? – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of the broadcast this evening on TF1 of The Proposal, the return on the project abortion Most Wanted, an action comedy, which again was the bringing together Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures France

If in 2009 Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds share for the first time the screen in the Proposal, The two actors had to find himself a year after the poster of Most Wanted. Action comedy how Midnight Run that saw the suspect of a criminal case being taken to court by an FBI agent. Directed by Anne Fletcher, the director of The Proposal, the film was ultimately never saw the light of day.

It must be said that from the start, it seemed wobbly. In an interview for the THE Timesexit only a few days after the announcement of the project, the agent of the actress has taken to réctifier the rumor : “Most Wanted is not yet fully developed and it is certain that Sandra Bullock will shoot another film before this one, if she agrees to do so. […] The project is for the moment that a pitch without a script – being written by Pete Chiarelli – which, if it is not approved by Sandra Bullock, will be without it.”

Finally the actress has scored a break of 2 years to find the path of the trays in 2010 with the drama Extremely loud and incredibly close in which it provides the answer to Tom Hanks. The years have also enabled it to prepare for Gravity, the work SF ambitious and colossal Alfonso Cuarón output in 2013.

As for Ryan Reynolds, he has been offered the lead role in the highly acclaimed Buried and then the very noted, but for other reasons, Green Lantern. The actor will have yet a right to its buddy-movie action since it is found, in 2017, to the poster of Hitman & Bodyguard. It embodies a bodyguard forced to escort him to the netherlands, his worst enemy, a hitman played by Samuel L. Jackson. A synopsis eerily similar to that of Most Wanted, yet signed Tom O’connor and directed by Patrick Hughes.

Today, no trace remains of the project of Anne Fletcher and this despite a good idea, but overdone on the cardboard of The Proposal, one of the biggest successes from Disney in 2009 with 163 958 031-dollar recipe on the box office american.