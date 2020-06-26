The Proposal : Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock have really made this scene nude

If you’ve seen The Proposal, you might remember this cult scene in which Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are “crash” when they are naked the two. Tells all about this fun time.

In The ProposalSandra Bullock plays Margaret Tate, a chief editor at a publishing house. When she finds out that she the risk of being deported to their country of origin, Canada, must do everything possible to find a solution. She forced her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her in exchange for a promotion. To escape the suspicions of the immigration service, Margaret and Andrew are going to have get to know and become the perfect couple…

The Proposal launched in 2009, and despite mixed reviews, the movie made a cardboard box-office american. This light comedy, funny, impressive cast (for example, Betty White who plays the grandmother of Ryan Reynolds) is pleasing to the public. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher, who was at the controls 27 Dresses or Sexy Dance.

If you have seen this film, one scene in particular had the tag of you. Yes, this is the scene that Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock have had nude ! Cinéséries to tell you all…

A scene that has marked the players

Everyone remembers this memorable scene in The Proposal when Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are in a “collision” when they were both naked. This cult scene of the movie is the appearance is very annoying and it was also for the actors in the scenes ! Took 3 days and 12 taken to perform this scene. Nude scenes are usually filmed and edited with care to leave nothing sound, but I imagine that the actors were really discovered ! The producers had provided, even the “fig leaves”, which serves to hide the more important.

Sandra Bullock was expressed in Newshub in this famous scene:

You know, when I read it, it was very funny. we knew that we could not deceive, I do not pretend to be naked, because when you see someone get out of bed with a sheet that says, ” there’s a bed sheet!”, so I knew that to be really fun, we had to do the scene naked. We spent 3 days to learn the “waterfall”. Ryan is a friend and he was very protective towards me and I was also grateful for that. Our friendship came out stronger and could be the opposite.

Over time, stress has managed to leave a a more relaxed atmosphere in the shoot, and between the actors. Ryan Reynolds, who is known for his sense of humor had assigned to the site Accessonline: “If I didn’t know about Sandra Bullock before, I know now” !