the prosecution wants to return 12 suspects at the foundation

The public prosecutor requested the referral to the seating of twelve persons suspected to be involved in the steering of spectacular, in October 2016 at Paris, Kim Kardashian, whose jewels were never found, learned, Wednesday, June 3, Agence France-Presse sources judicial. It is now up to the judges to decide whether or not to refer all these suspects, including the five robbers alleged before the assize court of Paris for a trial that could not take place before 2021.

With a loot of about € 9 million, the group, described by police as a bunch of crooks in the old, is suspected of having carried out the biggest robbery to the detriment of an individual of the past twenty years in France.

A stone of 18,88 carats

In the night from 2 to October 3, 2016, the american star, aged 36 years, was made to shine by five men in a discreet residence, luxury hotel in Paris, where she came to attend the Fashion Week. Two of the thieves had been threatened with a weapon on the temple, before the tie, the gag, and then lock her in the bathroom.

The robbers had carried away several diamond jewelry and gold, including a stone 18,88 carats, valued at nearly four million euros.

Their alleged ringleader, Aomar Ait Khedache, said “Omar the old “said investigators have entrusted the diamond to a person for whom he has not revealed the identity and having melted the gold jewelry.

Trips to Antwerp, the capital of jewellery

The public prosecutor of Paris requested that these five robbers alleged, now free under judicial control, should be considered in particular for “flight organised with weapon “, “sequestration “ and “association of malefactors “the more often relapse, according to the justice source.

The public prosecutor also requested a trial for Marceau Baum-Gartner, alias “Nose cheese “suspected of being the fence to be rendered eight times in two months in Antwerp, the capital of jewellery, including two times in the company of“Omar the Old “.

The threat of a trial is accurate also for three close of“Omar the Old “ : his son, who is suspected of having played the role of driver, his companion and one of his friends accused both of having participated in the organization of the coup.

The father of one of the robbers risk, to him, to be judged in their side for illegal possession of weapons, and the last two are under investigation for having provided information to the gang.