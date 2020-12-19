THE PROTAGONIST OF BELLA HADID’S NEW LOOKS? A SUPER MEGA DIAMOND RING (PINKY)

Bella Hadid is the queen of coolness when it comes to street style. Vintage tees, jeans, and oversized jackets, the supermodel has the kind of super relaxed and easygoing aesthetic we want to replicate.

We really like, however, how late you always combine an exaggerated jewel with your looks in the so late 90s. Crazy bling that glitters on her little finger. It could really be an engagement ring, but hey why wait for someone to give you a diamond when you can buy it yourself?

We can see her ring in the video above, the 24-year-old’s latest post on Instagram. The diamond design appears to be a halo cut with a pavé band set in white gold.

As we said, it’s not the first time it grabs our attention, but in this clip, we can happily get blinded by the huge piece of Bling.

The thing we love is how you wear such an important diamond on your little finger even when wearing her casual 90s babe looks. And here’s the evidence:

Although we will never be able to afford such an expensive ring, we are seriously thinking of giving ourselves something similar, because Bella is not only our muse of style, in this case also of life.